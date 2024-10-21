Open in App
    • Page Six

    Travis Kelce says his NFL-season ‘magic’ mustache is the key to Chiefs’ winning streak ‘success’

    By Nicki Cox,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpOrY_0wGCJwqO00

    Travis Kelce credits his “magic” mustache for the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning streak.

    The tight end, 35, has grown out his facial hair before NFL training camp over the last couple of seasons, three of which resulted in Super Bowl wins.

    Given the success, Kelce told People he has no plans on shaving his Andy Reid-inspired ‘stache anytime soon.

    “I grow out the ‘stache every training camp — or at least I have the past three or four years since we’ve been making these title runs in honor of coach Andy Reid,” he told the outlet, noting that “a couple of the offensive linemen and a couple of the skill players on the offense all did it the first year” too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdTij_0wGCJwqO00
    Travis Kelce has an unconventional good-luck charm. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbxEH_0wGCJwqO00
    The tight end credited his mustache for the Kansas City Chiefs’ success. Getty Images

    Travis Kelce’s BFF attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami despite tight end missing concert

    Although it started as a “funny” joke, the superstitious star was forced to “keep the tradition alive” since they kept winning.

    “There’s always magic to the stache,” he said. “There’s an aura around it. It just brings success.”

    The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023 and 2024. With a 6-0 start to the ongoing season, the team is gunning to earn their third consecutive title come February 2025.

    Although the athlete typically starts the year with a ‘stache, it usually morphs into a full “rugged” beard by the end of the year.

    Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour stadium aired Chiefs game before singer gave shout-out to Travis Kelce mid-concert

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScYxX_0wGCJwqO00
    The NFL star has grown out his ‘stache before training camp the last few years. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHRPa_0wGCJwqO00
    Although he originally thought “it’d be funny to show up” looking like coach Andy Reid, it has since stuck around. Getty Images

    While Kelce does his best to maintain his upper lip, the “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” host admits it doesn’t compare to Reid’s facial fringe.

    “He is the walrus!” Kelce said of the legendary coach. “He’s got that thing looking beautiful every single day.”

    In July 2024, the NFL star returned to training camp with his signature ‘stache after rocking a well-manicured beard for most of the off-season.

    When asked about the switch-up on his hit “New Heights” podcast, Kelce replied, “Well I always do the Andy Reid special, baby.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKWVs_0wGCJwqO00
    Kelce has won three Super Bowls within the last few seasons. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Raising Cane's
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0b7r_0wGCJwqO00
    The athlete also grew out his hair for the 2024/25 season. RCF / MEGA

    Although the athlete resorted back to his typical training camp look, he “switched it up” and debuted a new Taylor Swift-approved hairstyle.

    “I don’t got the buzz cut,” he said. “I’m not as super trooper.”

    Kelce said his longer locks made him feel “kind of like a different character with the ‘stache.”

    “While I’m at training camp, I really don’t care how I look,” he noted. “I just to want to be there and try to make it the most enjoyable experience ever.”

    Rosemary Wise
    18h ago
    no it's not
    slots
    22h ago
    Honey, that's making you win. I'm glad you keep it long as the Chiefs win
