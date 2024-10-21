Florence Pugh shares a shaved selfie from ‘We Live in Time’ and more star snaps

1 of 20

Florence Pugh shares a shaved selfie for her new movie “We Live in Time”. florencepugh/Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland have a “Modern Family” reunion at the opening night of “Sunset Blvd” in NYC. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Brooks Nader sizzles in leather while out and about in NYC. GC Images

Jennifer Garner keeps it comfy in workout attire while stepping out in Los Angeles. GC Images

Scarlett Johansson and Rupert Friend are seen filming “Jurassic World Rebirth” in NYC. GC Images

Blake Lively is seen arriving at the “Betty Booze” Event at NY Food and Wine Festival. RCF / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Beverly Hills in all black. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Brie Larson keeps it cool with a cocktail during her trip to Mexico. brielarson/Instagram

Beyonce and Tina Knowles snap a stylish fam shot. beyonce/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari stuns in a brown leather dress at “Good Morning America” in NYC. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner makes a surprise visit to The Sprinter Fruit Stand Pop-Up in New York City. Shannon Watts

Angelina Jolie signs autographs for her fans outside a screening of her new movie “Maria” in London. / SplashNews.com

Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd take a selfie during opening night of “Sunset Blvd” on Broadway. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Nicole Scherzinger embrace backstage at opening night of “Sunset Blvd” on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lizzo snaps a selfie in “head-to-toe Yitty”. lizzobeeating/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen makes a silly face while all decked out for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala. chrissteigen/Instagram

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Melissa, Joe Gorga and Rosanna Scotto have a fun lunch at Fresco by Scotto. Bill Davila

Remi Bader celebrates the launch of Edited by Remi Bader in Partnership with Sam’s Club. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Aubrey Plaza and Julianne Hough attend Fashion Island’s 13th annual StyleWeekOC in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival at Fashion Island on October 19, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. Getty Images for Fashion Island

DraftKings held an exclusive preview event — headlined by The Chainsmokers — for the Dynasty Rewards program and 2025 Elite Rewards Gifts and Experience Catalog last week at Marquee Nightclub in New York City. Phocial for DraftKings

