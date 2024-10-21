Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Page Six

    Florence Pugh shares a shaved selfie from ‘We Live in Time’ and more star snaps

    By Nicole Mazza,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KivEu_0wFt8pJp00

    1 of 20

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JH9j_0wFt8pJp00
    Florence Pugh shares a shaved selfie for her new movie “We Live in Time”. florencepugh/Instagram
    2 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxblX_0wFt8pJp00
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland have a “Modern Family” reunion at the opening night of “Sunset Blvd” in NYC. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com
    3 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGcCK_0wFt8pJp00
    Brooks Nader sizzles in leather while out and about in NYC. GC Images
    4 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcLjI_0wFt8pJp00
    Jennifer Garner keeps it comfy in workout attire while stepping out in Los Angeles. GC Images
    5 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpmCm_0wFt8pJp00
    Scarlett Johansson and Rupert Friend are seen filming “Jurassic World Rebirth” in NYC. GC Images
    6 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1SPz_0wFt8pJp00
    Blake Lively is seen arriving at the “Betty Booze” Event at NY Food and Wine Festival. RCF / MEGA
    7 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnLK1_0wFt8pJp00
    Jennifer Lopez steps out in Beverly Hills in all black. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
    8 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdj9O_0wFt8pJp00
    Brie Larson keeps it cool with a cocktail during her trip to Mexico. brielarson/Instagram
    9 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V11U_0wFt8pJp00
    Beyonce and Tina Knowles snap a stylish fam shot. beyonce/Instagram
    10 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJlw5_0wFt8pJp00
    Kristin Cavallari stuns in a brown leather dress at “Good Morning America” in NYC. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
    11 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2Nwd_0wFt8pJp00
    Kylie Jenner makes a surprise visit to The Sprinter Fruit Stand Pop-Up in New York City. Shannon Watts
    12 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mscy9_0wFt8pJp00
    Angelina Jolie signs autographs for her fans outside a screening of her new movie “Maria” in London. / SplashNews.com
    13 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zC5KY_0wFt8pJp00
    Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd take a selfie during opening night of “Sunset Blvd” on Broadway. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com
    14 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOfJv_0wFt8pJp00
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Nicole Scherzinger embrace backstage at opening night of “Sunset Blvd” on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/WireImage
    15 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pINZt_0wFt8pJp00
    Lizzo snaps a selfie in “head-to-toe Yitty”. lizzobeeating/Instagram
    16 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lwNn_0wFt8pJp00
    Chrissy Teigen makes a silly face while all decked out for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala. chrissteigen/Instagram
    17 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwP3k_0wFt8pJp00
    “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Melissa, Joe Gorga and Rosanna Scotto have a fun lunch at Fresco by Scotto. Bill Davila
    18 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxKPM_0wFt8pJp00
    Remi Bader celebrates the launch of Edited by Remi Bader in Partnership with Sam’s Club. Sansho Scott/BFA.com
    19 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnjoa_0wFt8pJp00
    Aubrey Plaza and Julianne Hough attend Fashion Island’s 13th annual StyleWeekOC in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival at Fashion Island on October 19, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. Getty Images for Fashion Island
    20 of 20
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8jVQ_0wFt8pJp00
    DraftKings held an exclusive preview event — headlined by The Chainsmokers — for the Dynasty Rewards program and 2025 Elite Rewards Gifts and Experience Catalog last week at Marquee Nightclub in New York City. Phocial for DraftKings

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney
    Page Six3 days ago
    Angelina Jolie and 'boyfriend' Akala prove they are in sync as they twin in black outfits on latest red carpet
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    North West gives mom Kim Kardashian a questionably engraved necklace for 44th birthday
    Page Six1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson admits to making a ‘rookie mistake’ with his kids
    Page Six1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    The Round Bob Is The Classic Hairstyle Making A Comeback This Season
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Britney Spears Shocks with New Marriage News Amid Fears for Her Mental Health
    musictimes.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Travis Kelce says his NFL-season ‘magic’ mustache is the key to Chiefs’ winning streak ‘success’
    Page Six1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    Angelina Jolie’s rumored boyfriend Akala introduces her to his friends and family: report
    Page Six1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, spends time with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, at corn maze created in his honor
    Page Six2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy