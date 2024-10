Billy Joel takes daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 6, to meet Taylor Swift backstage at Eras Tour in Miami

Even Billy Joel is a Swiftie!

The “Piano Man” singer attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Miami over the weekend — taking along his wife, Alexis Roderick, and their two kids, Della, 9, and Remy, 6.

Billy Joel took his two youngest daughters to see Taylor Swift in concert in Miami over the weekend. Billy Joel/Instagram

“Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John’s ‘Face to Face’ concert previously held the seating record,” the pianist, 75, captioned a post shared via Instagram on Monday, which featured pics of his family posing with Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea .

“Taylor’s second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!”

Della and Remy, seen here with their dad on stage in New York City earlier this year, are big Swifties. Getty Images

The girls snapped a pic with the pop star over the weekend and also hung out with her mother, Andrea Swift. Billy Joel/Instagram

Joel graciously added that “celebrating someone’s success does not negate your own” when detailing Swift’s milestone at the venue in Florida.

“She is showing our girls all that is possible,” he concluded. “Onward and upward #swifties.”

This isn’t the first time Joel has taken his two youngest daughters to see the global superstar in concert.

Joel wrote that the “Bad Blood” singer is showing “our girls all that is possible.” Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The “Piano Man” singer used the hashtag “#swifties” in his post. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Last year, Joel — who also shares daughter Alexa, 38, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley — took his youngest girls to see the “Blank Space” songstress’ Eras Tour top in Tampa, Fla.

Della and Remy also got to meet Swift, 34, at the time.

Joel later told People magazine that he “got very cool Dad points” for the meet and greet, noting that he thought Swift was “great” and “really very good” in concert.

Joel has previously raved about Swift and her immense popularity. Getty Images

He has compared the “Shake it Off” singer’s popularity to that of the Beatles. MEGA

The “Uptown Girl” crooner has been a longtime fan of Swift’s — and remains in awe of her popularity.

“The only thing I can compare [her fame] to is the phenomenon of Beatlemania,” he told the New York Times in 2023 , referencing the Beatles.

“Taylor is also a very talented girl, and she’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs, and she’s huge,” he shared in a USA Today 2021 interview. “You have to give her high marks. She knows music, and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

