    Inside Khloé Kardashian’s ‘cousins pumpkin party’ for Kardashian–Jenner kids: Slime-making station, candy wall and more

    By Nicki Cox,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Daxod_0wFsp4nE00

    The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting into the Halloween spirit!

    Khloé Kardashian threw a “cousins pumpkin party” over the weekend at her $17 million Hidden Hills, Calif. home.

    The Good American founder, 40, went all out for the fun event, with massive balloon arches, a slime-making station and, of course, lots of pumpkins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wcn9B_0wFsp4nE00
    Khloé Kardashian threw her annual pumpkin-decorating party over the weekend. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubnXs_0wFsp4nE00
    She shared pictures from the fun event on her Snapchat. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat

    Kardashian gave fans a glimpse inside the annual gathering on her Snapchat Story Sunday. In the first photo, the mother of two posted alongside daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2 in matching skeleton onesies.

    It appears all the cousins were given the same pajamas as Kardashian also posted pictures of her niece Dream, 7, and nephew Psalm, 5, in the onesie.

    The “Kardashians” star threw the pumpkin-decorating party in her backyard, lining her trees with fake cobwebs and witch hats.

    Khloé Kardashian admits to getting cheek filler after having tumor removed from her face

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlW3p_0wFsp4nE00
    Kardashian went all out with the decor. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQY23_0wFsp4nE00
    The party was held in her backyard. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat

    She also set up a huge purple, black and orange balloon arch beside her pool. The massive display featured a few ghost and spider inflatables of varying colors.

    The decor was nearly identical to the theme of her 2022 party , however, she stepped things up this year.

    One of Kardahian’s “favorite” parts of the party was the arts-and-crafts table, which included a slime-making station, a pumpkin-decorating spot, a “spooky house” gingerbread-making station and canvas painting.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ad7wt_0wFsp4nE00
    She got all of the pumpkins from a local vendor. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zP6Ce_0wFsp4nE00
    She decorated with lots of balloons. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat

    “Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time… right, True?” she asked her daughter in one video, to which she emphatically replied, “Yes!”

    Khloé Kardashian swears by this on-sale storage solution: ‘If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these’

    Kardashian also gave a shoutout to Mr. Jack O’Lantern, a popular pumpkin patch in California, for supplying a variety of squash for the party.

    “Who knew pumpkins came in so many different colors,” she wrote atop one picture.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baNin_0wFsp4nE00
    There were plenty of activities for all the kids. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbTY1_0wFsp4nE00
    The “Kardashians” star set up a “spooky house” decorating station using gingerbread houses. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eg4fq_0wFsp4nE00
    There was also a slime-making station. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

    Just like the outside of her home was decked out in holiday decor, Kardashian adorned her dining room with bat balloons and a silver balloon arch that read, “Happy Halloween.”

    Kardashian ordered nearly every sweet imaginable for the gathering, including cupcakes, cake pops, candy apples, mini donuts, rice crispies and cookies from the Cake Gourmet Sugar Service.

    If that wasn’t enough sugar, guests could also take home a bag of candy from the custom “candy wall.”

    “Have you ever seen a charcuterie board this insane?!?” she wrote atop a photo of a skeleton stuffed with colorful candies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSpo8_0wFsp4nE00
    Kardashian donned a skeleton onesie for the party. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yohJV_0wFsp4nE00
    Her mother, Kris Jenner, showed up as Snow White. Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat

    Although most partygoers kept their costumes low-key, Kris Jenner stole the show in a Snow White get-up.

    “Well, look who just arrived….my mom is Snow White!! I thought one of my sisters had hired a Disney princess,” Kardashian captioned a video of the matriarch.

    “My mom is so cute I can’t even handle it,” she added in a follow-up snap.

    It’s unclear which of the reality TV star’s famous siblings showed up to the event. However, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s kids were pictured at the party.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODTSl_0wFsp4nE00
    Guests had plenty of sweets to choose between. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaGn2_0wFsp4nE00
    Kardashian even ordered a custom “candy wall.” Khloe Kardashian/Snpachat

    The Kardashians have always been known for their elaborate parties and holiday decor. While Khloé opted for wholesome Halloween decorations this year, her eldest sister took a different approach.

    Earlier this month, Kourtney was slammed for setting up two inflatable skeletons in a sensual position in her front yard.

    “Hello October,” she captioned the eye-brow-raising decor, which fans labeled “weird” and disrespectful to her children.

    barb St
    1d ago
    this is terrible,so much money and getting donations for pumpkins and candy, and they are flanting there money 🤬😡🤬🤬
    KK
    1d ago
    Over the top… but I guess fun for the kiddos :)
