    Millie Bobby Brown flaunts two massive rings in first sighting since her and Jake Bongiovi’s Italian nuptials

    By Vanessa Serna,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xokC7_0wEnZ7nD00

    Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

    Millie Bobby Brown showed off two massive rings and a band in her first public sighting since marrying her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in Italy earlier this month.

    The “Stranger Things” star’s diamonds were on full display during a panel at New York Comic Con as she discussed her forthcoming Netflix film, “The Electric State,” on Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZeyh_0wEnZ7nD00
    Millie Bobby Brown showed off her wedding and engagement rings while attending New York Comic Con on Thursday. Getty Images for ReedPop
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKXRr_0wEnZ7nD00
    The “Stranger Things” star joined a panel to discuss her upcoming Netflix film, “The Electric State.” Getty Images for ReedPop

    Matthew Modine still giddy over officiating Millie Bobby Brown’s lavish Italian wedding

    Brown wore her emerald-cut wedding ring and sparkling band on her ring finger and her engagement ring, which she received from Bongiovi last year, on her other hand.

    The 20-year-old actress dazzled in a mini long-sleeve silver romper paired with black tights, black heels and silver earrings.

    The “Enola Holmes” star and Bongiovi, 22, tied the knot for a second time at the historic Villa Cetinale , in Tuscany on Oct. 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IUgy_0wEnZ7nD00
    She wore a long-sleeve romper for the event. Getty Images for ReedPop
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhSyL_0wEnZ7nD00
    Brown and Jake Bongiovi, seen here in June 2023, tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on Oct. 2. peteburkill/Instagram

    Brown shared breathtaking photos from the grand bash via Instagram, writing, “Forever and always, your wife.”

    Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s lavish Italian wedding

    The bride wore a corset-style gown and lace veil, while the groom sported a white suit jacket and black pants from Tom Ford.

    Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, also matched his attire.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNWEE_0wEnZ7nD00
    The couple, photographed above in April 2023, got hitched during a private ceremony earlier this year. jakebongiovi/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfEPF_0wEnZ7nD00
    The private nuptials were only attended by the duo’s family. milliebobbybrown/Instagram

    Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine officiated the wedding and the love birds said “I do” under a floral archway.

    The newlyweds, who got engaged in April 2023, quietly wed in a private ceremony in May.

    At the time, Jon Bon Jovi gushed over his son’s big day on BBC’s “The One Show,” saying, “It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZxPN_0wEnZ7nD00
    Brown and Bongiovi, seen here in May, got engaged in April 2023. jakebongiovi/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JO6r_0wEnZ7nD00
    They’ve been dating since 2021. jakebonbiovi/Instagram

    “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the rocker, 62, continued.

    Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked in June 2021 when the latter shared a photo of his then-girlfriend via Instagram.

    They took their romance official with a PDA-filled snap in November of that year.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

