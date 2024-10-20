Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has a bun in the oven.

The “Hunger Games” star and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child together, her rep confirmed to Vogue Sunday.

The 34-year-old actress was photographed with a small bump on display while walking to dinner with Maroney, 40, in Los Angeles the night before.

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here on Saturday, is pregnant. TheImageDirect.com

A rep for the “Hunger Games” star, seen here last month, confirmed the news to Vogue. backgrid / BACKGRID

Shop the hottest fall fashion inspired by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence

A photo obtained by Page Six showed Lawrence stepping out in a white T-shirt with a red sweater wrapped around her shoulders and a low-waisted black skirt.

Last month, the A-list star was also spotted covering her bump with a red cardigan during a low-key outing in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Academy Award winner shares her 2-year-old son, Cy, with Maroney.

The actress, seen above in October 2023, was photographed with her bump out in Los Angeles on Saturday. TheImageDirect.com

She and her husband, Cooke Maroney, also share 2-year-old son Cy. TheImageDirect.com

Lawrence quietly gave birth to her bundle of joy in February 2022 and opened up about her experience during an interview with Vogue in September of that year.

Would you pay $890 for Jennifer Lawrence’s white tank top?

The Oscar winner shared her son was named after Maroney’s favorite painter, Cy Twombly.

After welcoming the then-infant, she felt like her “whole life … started over,” calling him her “day one.”

They welcomed their toddler in February 2022. TheImageDirect.com

Lawrence previously got candid about how motherhood has changed her. GC Images

“I just stared. I was just so in love,” Lawrence recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. … My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she gushed.

Before getting pregnant with her first child, the “No Hard Feelings” star experienced a miscarriage and had to undergo a Dilatation and Curettage procedure.

Lawrence told the outlet that she experienced her first “miscarriage alone in Montreal” when she was in her 20s.

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she previously told Vogue. TheImageDirect.com

The Oscar winner married Maroney in 2019. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Passengers” star hasn’t revealed her son’s face and previously shared she doesn’t plan on her children’s lives being public.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she told Vanity Fair in 2021.

Lawrence and the art gallerist tied the knot at the Belcourt mansion in Rhode Island in 2019.

For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.