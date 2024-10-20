Open in App
    Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney

    By Vanessa Serna,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE5eA_0wEfL5WZ00

    Jennifer Lawrence has a bun in the oven.

    The “Hunger Games” star and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child together, her rep confirmed to Vogue Sunday.

    The 34-year-old actress was photographed with a small bump on display while walking to dinner with Maroney, 40, in Los Angeles the night before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYK51_0wEfL5WZ00
    Jennifer Lawrence, seen here on Saturday, is pregnant. TheImageDirect.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRBta_0wEfL5WZ00
    A rep for the “Hunger Games” star, seen here last month, confirmed the news to Vogue. backgrid / BACKGRID

    Shop the hottest fall fashion inspired by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence

    A photo obtained by Page Six showed Lawrence stepping out in a white T-shirt with a red sweater wrapped around her shoulders and a low-waisted black skirt.

    Last month, the A-list star was also spotted covering her bump with a red cardigan during a low-key outing in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    The Academy Award winner shares her 2-year-old son, Cy, with Maroney.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtcbM_0wEfL5WZ00
    The actress, seen above in October 2023, was photographed with her bump out in Los Angeles on Saturday. TheImageDirect.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXRz3_0wEfL5WZ00
    She and her husband, Cooke Maroney, also share 2-year-old son Cy. TheImageDirect.com

    Lawrence quietly gave birth to her bundle of joy in February 2022 and opened up about her experience during an interview with Vogue in September of that year.

    Would you pay $890 for Jennifer Lawrence’s white tank top?

    The Oscar winner shared her son was named after Maroney’s favorite painter, Cy Twombly.

    After welcoming the then-infant, she felt like her “whole life … started over,” calling him her “day one.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2emD_0wEfL5WZ00
    They welcomed their toddler in February 2022. TheImageDirect.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyfU0_0wEfL5WZ00
    Lawrence previously got candid about how motherhood has changed her. GC Images

    “I just stared. I was just so in love,” Lawrence recalled.

    “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. … My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she gushed.

    Before getting pregnant with her first child, the “No Hard Feelings” star experienced a miscarriage and had to undergo a Dilatation and Curettage procedure.

    Lawrence told the outlet that she experienced her first “miscarriage alone in Montreal” when she was in her 20s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxjAM_0wEfL5WZ00
    “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she previously told Vogue. TheImageDirect.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV8pw_0wEfL5WZ00
    The Oscar winner married Maroney in 2019. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

    The “Passengers” star hasn’t revealed her son’s face and previously shared she doesn’t plan on her children’s lives being public.

    “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she told Vanity Fair in 2021.

    Lawrence and the art gallerist tied the knot at the Belcourt mansion in Rhode Island in 2019.

    Love & Light
    1d ago
    Congratulations to them! 🥰
    Christine Spiers
    1d ago
    Warmest congratulations!
