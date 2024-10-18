Taylor Swift gears up for next leg of Eras Tour in Miami — with her cat Olivia Benson: ‘Back in the office’

Just two cool cats.

Taylor Swift is prepping for her upcoming Eras Tour shows in Miami with her beloved cat Olivia Benson .

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, shared an Instagram video Friday with her fluffy friend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“Back in the office… 😎,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “MiamiTSTheErasTour.”

In the short clip, which was set to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s song “Whatchu Kno About Me,” Swift stood on the floor of the empty stadium while cradling her cat near her massive stage.

The Grammy-winning artist wore baggy blue jeans, a yellow crewneck sweatshirt, brown block-heeled sandals and black sunglasses, which she slyly removed while smiling at the camera.

Swift is scheduled to perform three shows in the coastal Floridian city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as her blockbuster Eras Tour returns to the US for the first time since August 2023.

The pop star’s return to work comes just days after a whirlwind trip to New York City with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce .

Last Friday, Swift and Kelce, 35, went on a double date with her close pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the new American eatery the Corner Store in Soho.

The next night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend enjoyed a romantic Italian dinner at Major Food Group’s trendy eatery Torrisi.

The lovebirds then attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday.

The pair kissed and cuddled in their VIP area while watching the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians. At one point, Swift even lovingly fed the athlete snacks and drinks .

Kelce reflected on their MLB date in Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast, saying in part, “We had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun.”

The NFL player linked up with Swift in the Big Apple during his bye week .

It is unlikely that Kelce will be able to check out Swift’s Miami shows since the Chiefs are scheduled to face off against the San Fransisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday.

