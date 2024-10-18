Open in App
    • Page Six

    Taylor Swift gears up for next leg of Eras Tour in Miami — with her cat Olivia Benson: ‘Back in the office’

    By Leah Bitsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Anage_0wCLtH1y00

    Just two cool cats.

    Taylor Swift is prepping for her upcoming Eras Tour shows in Miami with her beloved cat Olivia Benson .

    The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, shared an Instagram video Friday with her fluffy friend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oy5rL_0wCLtH1y00
    Taylor Swift looked cool in sunglasses while holding her cat Friday ahead of her Miami Eras Tour shows. Instagram/ Taylor Swift
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiruJ_0wCLtH1y00
    The singer shared an Instagram video of herself at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., with her cat Olivia Benson. Instagram/ Taylor Swift
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIn81_0wCLtH1y00
    The pop star wore baggy jeans and a yellow sweatshirt in the new clip. Instagram/ Taylor Swift

    Jason Kelce appears to fall asleep during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami

    “Back in the office… 😎,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “MiamiTSTheErasTour.”

    In the short clip, which was set to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s song “Whatchu Kno About Me,” Swift stood on the floor of the empty stadium while cradling her cat near her massive stage.

    The Grammy-winning artist wore baggy blue jeans, a yellow crewneck sweatshirt, brown block-heeled sandals and black sunglasses, which she slyly removed while smiling at the camera.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOpNb_0wCLtH1y00
    “Back in the office,” Swift captioned the video Friday. Instagram/ Taylor Swift
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUTkZ_0wCLtH1y00
    The singer accessorized with black sunglasses and brown block heels. Instagram/ Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift debuts fresh Eras Tour outfits — including first new ‘Reputation’ bodysuit — in Miami

    Swift is scheduled to perform three shows in the coastal Floridian city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as her blockbuster Eras Tour returns to the US for the first time since August 2023.

    The pop star’s return to work comes just days after a whirlwind trip to New York City with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce .

    Last Friday, Swift and Kelce, 35, went on a double date with her close pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the new American eatery the Corner Store in Soho.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw9cd_0wCLtH1y00
    Swift will perform in Miami from Friday to Sunday. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVAls_0wCLtH1y00
    She and Travis Kelce, seen here in New York City on Oct. 11, just enjoyed several date nights in the Big Apple. GC Images

    The next night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend enjoyed a romantic Italian dinner at Major Food Group’s trendy eatery Torrisi.

    The lovebirds then attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday.

    The pair kissed and cuddled in their VIP area while watching the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians. At one point, Swift even lovingly fed the athlete snacks and drinks .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpACT_0wCLtH1y00
    The couple also had a fun date at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 14. Robert Sabo for NY Post
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0ES0_0wCLtH1y00
    Kelce’s athlete boyfriend enjoyed his week off from football with the Grammy-winning artist, seen here at a Chiefs game in September. AP

    Kelce reflected on their MLB date in Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast, saying in part, “We had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun.”

    The NFL player linked up with Swift in the Big Apple during his bye week .

    It is unlikely that Kelce will be able to check out Swift’s Miami shows since the Chiefs are scheduled to face off against the San Fransisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday.

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Kim
    1d ago
    That is not the way you hold a cat.
    Carol King
    1d ago
    move out of the country skank swift
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

