Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Page Six

    Hotel guest details Liam Payne’s ‘disturbing’ final moments — and One Direction comment — before fatal fall

    By Leah Bitsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPf6I_0wCAGUrP00

    One of the last people to speak with Liam Payne detailed the singer’s “disturbing” behavior in his final moments before he fell to his death from a third-story hotel room in Argentina on Wednesday.

    A woman named Rebecca was staying at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires for a friend’s wedding when she encountered the former One Direction band member in the lobby, she told the Daily Mail for an article published Friday.

    “I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognize him,” Rebecca, who did not share her last name, recalled. “There was something a bit desperate about him.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TApcA_0wCAGUrP00
    Liam Payne, seen here in 2022, exhibited “disturbing” behavior before plunging to his death Wednesday, according to a hotel guest. REUTERS
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tLkq_0wCAGUrP00
    A woman named Rebecca was staying at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the day Payne died. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic8FF_0wCAGUrP00
    The hotel guest said she encountered the singer by the hotel elevator, as seen here. America TV

    The tourist noted that one of her friends was supposed to get Payne’s suite, and staffers were “a little on edge” because he had not checked out and it was already 4:30 p.m.

    Rebecca said she was standing near Payne with her friends at the elevator, and while they recognized the “X Factor” alum, they afforded him privacy and did not react to his stardom.

    “When the lift came, he suddenly said to us without any prompting, ‘Yes, I’m Liam!’ really drawing it out, and then said, ‘All right, come on, you lot, get in the elevator with me. I love a cuddle,'” she claimed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmR4i_0wCAGUrP00
    “There was something a bit desperate about him,” Rebecca shared of their encounter. liampayne/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4xfq_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca said the “X Factor” alum, seen here in March, was late to checking out of his hotel suite. GC Images

    Rebecca said she decided to wait for the next elevator, but a few of her friends rode up with Payne and made conversation with him.

    “Some of the other girls got in with him, and halfway up, he started saying, ‘Oh, you’re Americans. I live in West Palm Beach. I know Americans. You guys are f–king crazy! You guys are f–king dangerous!'” she remembered.

    The hotel guest said Payne then grabbed a woman who she believed he had been “with him” and started “fake-choking her.”

    I had a front-row seat to One Direction’s rise to fame — here’s how drugs, girls and stress tore them apart

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kg8ai_0wCAGUrP00
    “When the lift came, he suddenly said to us without any prompting, ‘Yes, I’m Liam!’ really drawing it out,” Rebecca shared of Payne, seen here in 2019. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY0ip_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca said her friends got on the elevator with Payne, who then pretended to choke a woman. Getty Images

    “Only lightly, but the others thought it was really disturbing,” she admitted.

    Ten minutes later, Rebecca returned to the lobby, only to see Payne return with his laptop shortly after.

    “I have a blind relative, and I realized he had the laptop on its accessibility setting, for some reason, so that each time he moved the mouse, hovering over something, the machine spoke out loud to say where the cursor was,” she recalled.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPOwf_0wCAGUrP00
    Payne eventually returned to the lobby with his laptop. Instagram/ Liam Payne
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4Ei8_0wCAGUrP00
    “He opened his emails and saw one which obviously upset him. Suddenly he took the computer, shouted, ‘F–k this s–t, mate!’ and started bashing the computer on the ground,” Rebecca said. Liam Payne/Snapchat

    “I assumed he was doing that for the attention, too,” she continued. “Then he opened his emails and saw one which obviously upset him. Suddenly he took the computer, shouted, ‘F–k this s–t, mate!’ and started bashing the computer on the ground.”

    Rebecca said onlookers were “really shocked” by the “Story of My Life” singer’s outburst.

    “It’s a high-end hotel, and his behavior was so out of place — people were just chilling,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZXvo_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca believed Payne, seen here in 2017, wanted attention. AFP via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388L86_0wCAGUrP00
    The traveler said witnesses were “shocked” by his actions. Getty Images

    Eventually, Rebecca approached the erratic celebrity to see whether he needed help.

    “I went over, asked, ‘Are you OK?’ But he just kind of grunted. Then he said, ‘I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f–ked up,'” she claimed.

    Liam Payne was under the influence of potent drugs that caused psychotic attacks, hallucinations when he died: cops

    Rebecca said she was taken aback by his comments and “couldn’t believe” he had said “something like that.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Sp4T_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca went to check on the singer, but he just grunted in response, she claimed. AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3xdm_0wCAGUrP00
    The UK-born artist allegedly told Rebecca he was “so f–ked up” because he “used to be in a boy band.” Instagram/ Liam Payne

    “There was a lot more swearing, and he took the laptop over and went to get back in the lift,” she said.

    Rebecca noted that a British man in Payne’s entourage came over to apologize for his friend’s bad manners and explained to her that he “‘just gets so high sometimes.'”

    “I did wonder what these people with him were doing to help him, but maybe they had tried and failed,” she said. “The hotel staff were freaking out and watching him really nervously. I could see one of them was on the phone to what I assumed was security or the police.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ionx9_0wCAGUrP00
    Payne died after falling from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel. CasaSur Palermo Hotel
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gReP7_0wCAGUrP00
    His body was found in the courtyard of the hotel. CasaSur Palermo Hotel

    Rebecca described Payne as having dilated pupils and a lack of focus and he was behaving aggressively.

    “I’ve never taken cocaine, but he was behaving exactly as I’d imagine someone would on the drug,” she speculated.

    Payne re-entered the lobby a third time while Rebecca was still down there, only this time he could not stay on his feet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQEkv_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca said some of her friends witnessed the A-lister fall to his death. AP
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twWg0_0wCAGUrP00
    “Initially we thought [the police] were just going to kick him out, but then when the staff started running around like crazy, we suddenly realized the seriousness of what had happened,” Rebecca said. REUTERS

    “He walked in again and just tripped and fell flat on his face, sprawling across the floor,” she said. “The staff came to help him and get him back in the elevator, and that’s when I took the last photo .”

    Rebecca’s picture, which she shared with the outlet, showed Payne chatting with two women as his British friend held the elevator door open for him so that they could go back up to the third floor.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    “It wasn’t long after that when the police arrived, and initially we thought they were just going to kick him out, but then when the staff started running around like crazy, we suddenly realized the seriousness of what had happened,” Rebecca said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOmZr_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca said Payne fell down at one point during his lobby outburst. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQgn4_0wCAGUrP00
    “He walked in again and just tripped and fell flat on his face, sprawling across the floor,” Rebecca said of Payne, seen here with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in 2023. WireImage

    The shaken hotel guest said a few of her friends witnessed Payne fall from his balcony into the hotel courtyard.

    “It was awful, and at first they thought he might have just injured himself, but then we saw the body out in the courtyard, and later they brought him out on a stretcher,” she said. “It was all so horrible.”

    Payne tragically died Wednesday after falling from his third-floor room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel. He was 31.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSuLV_0wCAGUrP00
    Rebecca called the whole ordeal “awful.” PA Images/INSTARimages
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfR9l_0wCAGUrP00
    “They thought he might have just injured himself, but then we saw the body out in the courtyard, and later they brought him out on a stretcher,” she said. Getty Images for Nickelodeon

    The former boy bander suffered multiple traumas that led to internal and external bleeding, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office told Page Six of its preliminary autopsy report Thursday.

    Emergency doctor Alberto Crescenti shared that Payne suffered a cranial fracture and “extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death,” and he was unable to be revived by first responders.

    Page Six confirmed alcohol and controlled substances were found in his room, which was completely trashed , following his death.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTsMW_0wCAGUrP00
    Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, seen here in 2011, paid tribute Thursday. FilmMagic
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEpYc_0wCAGUrP00
    “We will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the former boy band said in a statement. WireImage

    His former bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — mourned his loss in a heartbreaking statement Thursday.

    “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the now-defunct group told Page Six.

    “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” they added.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's agonizing post about girlfriend Kate Cassidy before he 'jumped' to his death
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Liam Payne was seen arguing with woman about money in hotel lobby just hours before his fatal fall: report
    Page Six2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s life in photos: Remembering the One Direction singer after his untimely death
    Page Six4 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO6 days ago
    ‘Intoxicated’ Liam Payne was ‘kicked out’ of different hotel for ‘being a nuisance’ days before fatal balcony fall: report
    Page Six2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney
    Page Six8 hours ago
    Sylvester Stallone awkwardly dances to Motown song — and fans can’t get enough: ‘Smooth operator’
    Page Six22 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Liam Payne likely got drugs from hotel employee before he died, indictment may follow: report
    Page Six1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute: ‘Sorry I couldn’t save you’
    Page Six1 day ago
    ‘Stable’ Bruce Willis, 69, seen riding in passenger side of car amid aphasia and dementia battles
    Page Six1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Liam Payne was dealing with ‘significant’ drug addiction before label and publicist dropped him
    Page Six2 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, spends time with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, at corn maze created in his honor
    Page Six5 hours ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    I was beautiful - all I want is to go back to how I looked before': Mother of one, 34, reveals anguish as cosmetic procedure millions of women have each year destroys her looks
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Taylor Swift gears up for next leg of Eras Tour in Miami — with her cat Olivia Benson: ‘Back in the office’
    Page Six2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy