Jason Kelce trolls Travis Kelce for inappropriate shirt on Taylor Swift date night in NYC

Another week, another playful fashion moment for the Kelce brothers.

Jason Kelce teased his younger brother, Travis Kelce, for wearing an inappropriate shirt while on a double date with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Friday.

Travis wore a navy Jacquemus bowling shirt ($490) with four pairs of human figures on it. In one of the illustrations, a woman appeared to be playfully placed behind the man while the man’s legs were underneath her.

The other three seemed to be placed more ambiguously. Meanwhile, a beige horse was rearing up on its hind legs on the other side of his shirt.

Travis wore a navy Jacquemus bowling shirt with couples of beige human figures on it while on a double date with Taylor Swift in NYC on Friday, as seen here. GC Images

Jason Kelce teased Travis Kelce for a previous shirt he wore on Wednesday’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast, as pictured here. New Heights podcast/YouTube

The shirt seemed to raise some eyebrows amongst fans –– as well as Jason.

“What in the world was the shirt though?” Jason asked Travis on Wednesday’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Jason Kelce interrogates Travis about his loved-up NYC date nights with Taylor Swift

Travis, 35, confessed that he had “no idea” what was going on with the shirt and thought it was “just art” with people and horses.

The shirt appeared to have at least one of the couples intertwined. GC Images

The Chiefs athlete called the shirt “art.” GC Images

“I didn’t really look at the shirt like that when I got it,” Travis admitted. “I just liked the color and the patterns and stuff. It looks like a hand, looks like a pointing finger?”

Jason, 36, started to roast his brother and pointed out that “it kind of appears like it’s a horse c—k.”

“That’d be crazy if I was wearing a horse c—k. That’s crazy,” Travis said. “That’s why you always gotta really make sure you know what you’re wearing kids or everybody can just assume now.”

However, Jason argued that it appeared to be a sexual shirt. TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages.com

“It’s a button down with horses and people f–king on it,” Jason claimed on the podcast. New Heights podcast/YouTube

Everything Travis Kelce said about his NYC weekend with Taylor Swift

Jason then began to read an excerpt from a British GQ story on the shirt that described it as “flowy, fun, and more vibrant Marseilles than minimalist Paris.”

“That’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button down with horses and people f—king on it,” Jason quipped.

Travis seemed surprised by Jason’s take on the shirt and asked him, “People f—king? That’s what you got out of that?”

Travis laughed and clapped back that his brother was being “ridiculous” with his interpretation. New Heights Podcast/YouTube

The brothers continued to go back and forth on the meaning of the shirt. newheightshow/Instagram

Jason referenced one of the beige female figures “straddling” the male figure while he was “underneath” her.

“You’re ridiculous Jason,” Travis argued. “You’re making assumptions. There’s nothing saying that they’re having sex.”

Jason instantly interrupted him and pointed out one of the women not seeming to be wearing a shirt and asked him, “Well what are her tits out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?”

Travis wore the shirt while dining at The Corner Store with Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Friday. GC Images

The “Blank Space” singer looked chic in a netted Gucci corset ($1,700), black platform Louis Vuitton ankle boots and a pleated faux leather RTA miniskirt ($195). TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages.com

“She could just be wearing a very tight shirt that shows her tits,” Travis suggested.

Jason went on to joke that one figure “got a BBL” –– which stands for Brazilian butt lift –– because of the way her backside was dramatized in the shirt.

“You’re ridiculous. The fact that that got you fired up is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” Travis said while he and Jason both laughed.

A rep for Jacquemus didn’t immediately return Page Six Style’s request for comment on the nature of the shirt.

The Super Bowl winner and the Grammy winner later went to the Yankees-Guardians playoff game on Monday, as seen here. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The two were seen packing on the PDA. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Travis wore the shirt while on a double date with Swift and her friends, Lively and Reynolds, in New York City on Friday.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress, 34, kept things a little more family friendly , wearing a netted Gucci corset ($1,700), Dior saddle bag, black platform Louis Vuitton ankle boots and a pleated faux leather RTA miniskirt ($195) while dining at new hotspot, The Corner Store in SoHo.

The couple have been making the most out of his bye week and her touring break. They dined at Italian restaurant Torrisi the following night before hitting up the Yankees-Guardians playoffs game on Monday.

However, the couple have now gone their separate ways as they prepare to resume work.

