‘Conspiracy theorist’ Kristin Cavallari ‘wholeheartedly’ believes Kanye West, Britney Spears have been cloned

Self-described “conspiracy theorist” Kristin Cavallari believes Kanye West and Britney Spears have been cloned.

The “Hills” alum made the sensational admission in Tuesday’s episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast while telling listeners she is easily influenced by things she sees online.

“I believe everything,” she told her BFF, Justin Anderson. “Do you want to know my favorite? I believe this, you guys. I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say: I think there are clones, OK? And I think Kanye is a clone.”

Kristin Cavallari called herself a “conspiracy theorist” on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast Tuesday. Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

She “wholeheartedly” believes Kanye West and Britney Spears have been cloned. Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

Cavallari, 37, claimed secret societies such as “the Illuminati [and] the cabal … did not like” that West, 47, used to call out “a lot of people” publicly.

“He said, ‘If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me ,'” she said. “What the f–k happened? He was gone. He gone! ‘Member he fell off the face of the Earth for a little while? Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It’s not the same f–king person. It’s not!”

Anderson, 43, then asked Cavallari whether she feels the same way about Spears, 42, to which the reality star immediately responded, “That’s not Britney Spears [ on social media ]. I’m sorry, it’s not Britney Spears. Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears.”

Cavallari urged listeners to “compare old photos” of West, seen here in 2019, with current ones. Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

The rapper is shown above in February. Getty Images

The “Hills” alum also said “that’s not Britney Spears,” seen here in 2001, “on social media.” AFP via Getty Images

The pop star is pictured above in 2023. Britney Spears/ Instagram

Seemingly realizing the absurdity of her beliefs, Cavallari begged, “Don’t cancel me, Hollywood! Let me have my podcast.”

Anderson laughed off the Uncommon James founder’s comments, pointing out that he has worked as a hairstylist for Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“I’ve done her hair a bunch of times. She would tell me,” he argued.

“Don’t cancel me, Hollywood!” Cavallari said. “Let me have my podcast.”

Her comments received mixed reactions on Instagram.

Cavallari later shared a clip of the podcast episode on Instagram , where she received mixed reactions from her nearly 5 million followers.

“PREACH!!!!! People are waking up to all of this… finally! There are def clones among us,” one fan commented.

Another bluntly wrote, “Man I am surrounded by absolute bat s–t tin foil hat wearing mentals. Holy f–k this is MORONIC.”

