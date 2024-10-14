Open in App
    Disheveled Cardi B promises to ‘never, ever drink again’ after wild 32nd birthday bash

    By Tamantha Ryan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CGhf_0w6G0zsQ00

    Blame it on the alcohol.

    Cardi B promised to stop drinking after celebrating her 32nd birthday with an epic party in New York City on Friday.

    “I will never, ever drink again,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday. “I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I’m still drunk.”

    In the clip, a disheveled Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — was lying in her bed while covering her bare chest with a black blanket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNdf1_0w6G0zsQ00
    Cardi B promised to “never, ever drink again” after celebrating her 32nd birthday with an epic party in New York City on Friday. iamcardib/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhBV6_0w6G0zsQ00
    “I will never, ever drink again,” she said Saturday. “I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I’m still drunk.” iamcardib/Instagram

    Cardi B bought her ‘thotty little’ birthday dress from the strip club she used to work at

    She still had on her makeup and jewelry from the night before, and her black, curly hair was in disarray.

    The “WAP” rapper also shared a screenshot of her direct messages with a friend, whom she told she was “throwing up” on the way to the afterparties.

    The friend responded that the birthday girl “drank the whole” bottle of Hennessy cognac.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qx69r_0w6G0zsQ00
    The “WAP” rapper still had on her makeup and jewelry from the night before. iamcardib/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooGJB_0w6G0zsQ00
    Her black, curly hair was in disarray. iamcardib/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0bsT_0w6G0zsQ00
    She also shared a screenshot of DMs in which she told a friend she was “throwing up” on the way to the afterparties. iamcardib/Instagram

    On Friday, Cardi hosted a “Bardi in the City” celebration, which featured performances by rappers Lola Brooke and Fendi Da Rappa.

    Cardi B twerks in barely-there mini dress while celebrating 32nd birthday after Offset split

    For the outing, the “I Like It” emcee stunned in a barely there, black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline.

    She paired the look with a pair of black strappy heels adorned with diamonds.

    On Saturday, Cardi shared the story behind her sultry dress, which she wasn’t originally planning to wear for her big night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KM97u_0w6G0zsQ00
    On Friday, Cardi hosted a “Bardi in the City” celebration, which featured performances by rappers Lola Brooke and Fendi Da Rappa. iamcardib/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYJbb_0w6G0zsQ00
    For the outing, the emcee stunned in a barely there, black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. iamcardib/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCz88_0w6G0zsQ00
    The Grammy winner said she purchased the dress from Staten Dolls Gentlemen’s Club, where she once worked. shareif ziyadat / SplashNews.com

    “So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric,” she wrote on Instagram .

    “So I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night,” she added.

    “I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂).”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vElV_0w6G0zsQ00
    Cardi danced with her friends all night.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253JD0_0w6G0zsQ00
    She also passed out shots. shareif ziyadat / SplashNews.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0fQi_0w6G0zsQ00
    Noticeably missing from the “I Like It” rapper’s birthday bash was her estranged husband, Offset. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Noticeably missing from Cardi’s birthday bash was her estranged husband, Offset.

    The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce from the Migos musician, 32, in August.

    The “Clout” collaborators welcomed their third child together in September.

