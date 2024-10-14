Disheveled Cardi B promises to ‘never, ever drink again’ after wild 32nd birthday bash

Blame it on the alcohol.

Cardi B promised to stop drinking after celebrating her 32nd birthday with an epic party in New York City on Friday.

“I will never, ever drink again,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday. “I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I’m still drunk.”

In the clip, a disheveled Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — was lying in her bed while covering her bare chest with a black blanket.

Cardi B promised to “never, ever drink again” after celebrating her 32nd birthday with an epic party in New York City on Friday. iamcardib/Instagram

“I will never, ever drink again,” she said Saturday. “I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I’m still drunk.” iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B bought her ‘thotty little’ birthday dress from the strip club she used to work at

She still had on her makeup and jewelry from the night before, and her black, curly hair was in disarray.

The “WAP” rapper also shared a screenshot of her direct messages with a friend, whom she told she was “throwing up” on the way to the afterparties.

The friend responded that the birthday girl “drank the whole” bottle of Hennessy cognac.

The “WAP” rapper still had on her makeup and jewelry from the night before. iamcardib/Instagram

Her black, curly hair was in disarray. iamcardib/Instagram

She also shared a screenshot of DMs in which she told a friend she was “throwing up” on the way to the afterparties. iamcardib/Instagram

On Friday, Cardi hosted a “Bardi in the City” celebration, which featured performances by rappers Lola Brooke and Fendi Da Rappa.

Cardi B twerks in barely-there mini dress while celebrating 32nd birthday after Offset split

For the outing, the “I Like It” emcee stunned in a barely there, black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline.

She paired the look with a pair of black strappy heels adorned with diamonds.

On Saturday, Cardi shared the story behind her sultry dress, which she wasn’t originally planning to wear for her big night.

On Friday, Cardi hosted a “Bardi in the City” celebration, which featured performances by rappers Lola Brooke and Fendi Da Rappa. iamcardib/Instagram

For the outing, the emcee stunned in a barely there, black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. iamcardib/Instagram

The Grammy winner said she purchased the dress from Staten Dolls Gentlemen’s Club, where she once worked. shareif ziyadat / SplashNews.com

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric,” she wrote on Instagram .

“So I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night,” she added.

“I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂).”

Cardi danced with her friends all night.

She also passed out shots. shareif ziyadat / SplashNews.com

Noticeably missing from the “I Like It” rapper’s birthday bash was her estranged husband, Offset. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noticeably missing from Cardi’s birthday bash was her estranged husband, Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce from the Migos musician, 32, in August.

The “Clout” collaborators welcomed their third child together in September.

For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.