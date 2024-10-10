Open in App
    Watch Anderson Cooper get whacked in the face by debris from Hurricane Milton on live TV

    By Caroline Blair,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaNC7_0w1msRfS00

    Anderson Cooper was whacked in the face with a piece of debris while reporting on the ground in Florida during Hurricane Milton Wednesday night.

    The incident occurred as the CNN anchor provided an update from Bradenton, Fla., in the midst of 100-plus-mph winds and intense rain and flooding.

    “The water now is really starting to pour over. If you look at the ground — whoa!” he said in a now-viral video before a large white object flew into his face.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzPL3_0w1msRfS00
    Anderson Cooper reported live from Hurricane Milton in Bradenton, Fla., on CNN Wednesday night. CNN
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzIvU_0w1msRfS00
    The anchor was hit in the face with a piece of white debris while speaking mid-broadcast. CNN

    Andy Cohen is waiting for the thing that will ultimately cancel him, Anderson Cooper reacts

    Cooper, 57, immediately quipped, “OK, that wasn’t good” before saying he and the network’s camera crew would “probably go inside shortly” for their safety.

    “But you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River,” he continued while bending down to point out the flooding.

    Shortly after, “The Source” anchor Kaitlan Collins came on the air to assure viewers that her colleague was “OK.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPvlA_0w1msRfS00
    “OK, that wasn’t good,” Cooper quipped after being whacked. CNN
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah4jo_0w1msRfS00
    His colleague Kaitlan Collins later clarified that Cooper was “OK.” CNN/Youtube

    Anderson Cooper says pal Andy Cohen is ‘paddling really, really fast under the water’ to maintain career

    “I do want to note for everyone watching who’s very concerned, obviously, about all our correspondents and anchors on the ground. Anderson is OK, just obviously understandably difficult to establish a connection when you’re seeing what’s happening with the wind and the rain and obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute,” she explained.

    Collins, 32, also shared that CNN had several anchors working throughout the storm’s projected path on the west coast of Florida, but the network strategically placed them in mainland areas as opposed to the dangerous coastline.

    Several viewers took to social media to express both their admiration and worry for Cooper, who continued to broadcast well after midnight while struggling to stand amid the winds and barreling water.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOFhv_0w1msRfS00
    Several fans took to social media to talk about the viral incident. CNN
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLLYx_0w1msRfS00
    Some people pointed out that Cooper should be able to “black out” with Andy Cohen during their next New Year’s Eve broadcast, as pictured here in 2023. WireImage

    “He is fighting for his LIFE and I cannot look away,” one person wrote via X .

    “CNN had better let Anderson Cooper black out on New Year’s Eve for this,” another joked , referring to the host’s annual end-of-year broadcast with Andy Cohen on CNN .

    “GET THIS MAN A BEVERAGE NOW poor guy was getting beaten up,” a third viewer posted .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciWOZ_0w1msRfS00
    Cooper, pictured here in May, joined several other anchors bracing the storm Wednesday. Steven Hirsch
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exKbJ_0w1msRfS00
    Hurricane Milton weakened to a Category 3 storm before hitting Florida late Wednesday. RAMMB/CIRA

    Cooper has yet to publicly address the debris debacle, but he briefly popped on social media to repost a fan’s Instagram Story thanking him for his hurricane coverage.

    Hurricane Milton originated in the Caribbean Sea on Oct. 5 and became a Category 5 storm two days later.

    The hurricane weakened to Category 3 before making landfall near Siesta Key, Fla., late Wednesday and killing at least eight people and severely damaging countless homes .

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Black Dog
    10h ago
    Hope his butt is okay
    Rattler
    2d ago
    it was styrofoam
    View all comments
