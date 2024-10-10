Open in App
    Justin Bieber reportedly ‘completely disgusted’ following Diddy allegations

    By Page Six Video,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hfUB_0w1mrlPJ00

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appears to check Justin Bieber for a wire in resurfaced video: ‘Paranoia’

    Justin Bieber is reportedly not doing well in the midst of the criminal allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. A source close to the pop star shared how he’s feeling about the controversy with Us Weekly, shortly after his uncomfortable interactions with the rapper have resurfaced. Watch the full video to learn more about Justin’s reaction to Diddy’s scandal.

    Comments / 6
    HIGHLANDER
    4h ago
    Is that what we're calling it ? Uncomfortable interactions ? I think the Biebs was servicing the Diddler and is ashamed its all coming out in the open. Could be worse , he could have needed hospital care for rectal tearing. He , he probably did.
    Carlos Soto
    1d ago
    poor kid, he probably got diddidonged enough already.
