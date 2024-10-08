These 30+ celeb-loved extended Prime Day beauty deals are so worth it

And while Prime Big Deal Days has come and gone, the mega-retailer’s still offering extended deals on thousands of products sitewide — including some of celebrities’ favorite beauty and skincare staples.
Page Six's Picks
32% off Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
24% off EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen
18% off L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
34% off TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Below, we’ve rounded up dozens of products celebrities rely on for red carpets and beyond, from $100-off Dyson gadgets to the glow-boosting highlighter Martha Stewart’s said to use daily.
Don’t move at a snail’s pace when adding this unique beauty buy to your cart. Snail mucin skincare’s caught on in a major way, with fans including Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Madix and Alex Cooper — the latter of whom even used this serum to get ready for her wedding this year.
It’s impressed Amazon reviews, too, as it currently boasts over 70,000 (!) five-star ratings and counting.
If you’ve been considering trying this drugstore beauty staple , now’s the time to glow for it. Martha Stewart’s makeup artist Daisy Foye told People she uses it on the domestic doyenne “every day.”
“It’s how she gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial,” she added. “I’m obsessed with it.”
She’s not the only one hooked; Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and Elle Fanning all prepped for this year’s Met Gala with Lumi Glotion, while Bethenny Frankel’s made multiple TikToks singing the product’s praises.
Margaret Josephs told us she “cannot live without” these eye drops, while Brooke Shields raved , “My eyes get really red. This is the only one that has cleared them up almost instantly, and it’s non-addictive.”
Frankel’s curation of Amazon Prime Day picks she “can’t live without” also include these cooling eye masks — currently 30% off when you apply the coupon at checkout. Other brand fans include Paige DeSorbo and Kyle Richards, both of whom include the popular patches in their Amazon Lives.
Score a last-minute deal on the at-home red light therapy wand making waves in Hollywood . Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon and Pedro Pascal (to name but a few) have all used it to prep for red carpets, while Sydney Sweeney’s made it part of her everyday routine.
“I started using the Solawave Wand within the last few weeks, and I use it every single day,” the “Euphoria” star told Story + Rain in 2021. “I went to the gym today, and everyone was like, ‘Your skin. It’s glowing. What did you change?’”
To keep their skin fresh on set, plenty of stars spritz on this mist behind the scenes. Kathy Hilton used it in an episode of “RHOBH,” while Drew Barrymore gushed in a 2014 Vogue interview that it “totally reinvigorates your makeup” during a long workday.
Bethenny Frankel keeps it frank about what beauty products are worth it — and this under-$30 oil scored a coveted rave review.
“The thing is, when you put it on your body, face and hair, it hydrates and it lasts,” she gushed in a TikTok earlier this year. “Like, your legs still have a nice sheen hours later. It’s extremely healing, it’s reasonable [price- wise] and it has a subtle fragrance.”
Plenty of stars have praised the virtues of this on-sale hair oil. Brand ambassador Jennifer Garner told the Strategist , “It makes your hair soft and shiny but not greasy — just moisturized, strong, and delightful,” and called the scent “better than perfume.”
Meanwhile Nicola Peltz’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told Vogue he used it to achieve her “perfect bridal hair” at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.
While Goop might be known for its luxe recommendations and over-the-top present picks, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label also offers a more affordable line.
When Page Six Style’s Elana Fishman put the full line to the test , she “was surprised and delighted that despite its gentle, jelly-like formula, this cleanser managed to remove” her full face of makeup.
While getting Ryan Gosling ready for his role as Ken in “Barbie,” tanning specialist Kimberley Nkosi used this viral self-tanning spray . After all, even when your job is beach, it’s important to limit your exposure to harmful UV rays.
A deal on Paris Hilton’s favorite hair mask? That’s hot. The entrepreneur and DJ shouted out this hydrating treatment from Jen Atkin’s line in an interview with Page Six Style last year, saying it makes for a “perfect at-home spa treat.”
While there are plenty of makeup sponges on the market, many stars and beauty pros are loyal to the original. Kyle Richards once told us the Beautyblender sponge has “completely changed the game for the better,” while Meghan Markle’s “Suits” makeup artist used it to give the the actress-turned-duchess’ glam a flawless finish.
Lights, camera, savings. A-list actresses like Anne Hathaway and Sydney Sweeney have used this under-$300 hairstyling system to get red carpet-ready.
“I can have it in my kit, have all these attachments and it doesn’t really take up a lot of space,” celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton told InStyle Australia . “I think because I travel so much, I’m just looking to condense as much as possible.”
The Duchess of Sussex loves Kate Somerville’s LA-based clinic — once writing on her now-defunct blog, the Tig, “If you can’t make it in, a bottle of ExfoliKate will do the trick for that homegrown glow.”
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0