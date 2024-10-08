These 30+ celeb-loved extended Prime Day beauty deals are so worth it

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change.

Amazon knows the beauty of a good deal.

And while Prime Big Deal Days has come and gone, the mega-retailer’s still offering extended deals on thousands of products sitewide — including some of celebrities’ favorite beauty and skincare staples.

32% off Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

24% off EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen

18% off L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

34% off TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Page Six's Picks

Below, we’ve rounded up dozens of products celebrities rely on for red carpets and beyond, from $100-off Dyson gadgets to the glow-boosting highlighter Martha Stewart’s said to use daily.

And for even more star-powered shopping inspiration, be sure to check out our guides to the best fashion finds and Oprah-approved deals from October Prime Day , too.

Amazon

Don’t move at a snail’s pace when adding this unique beauty buy to your cart. Snail mucin skincare’s caught on in a major way, with fans including Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Madix and Alex Cooper — the latter of whom even used this serum to get ready for her wedding this year.

It’s impressed Amazon reviews, too, as it currently boasts over 70,000 (!) five-star ratings and counting.

Amazon

If you’ve been considering trying this drugstore beauty staple , now’s the time to glow for it. Martha Stewart’s makeup artist Daisy Foye told People she uses it on the domestic doyenne “every day.”

“It’s how she gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial,” she added. “I’m obsessed with it.”

She’s not the only one hooked; Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and Elle Fanning all prepped for this year’s Met Gala with Lumi Glotion, while Bethenny Frankel’s made multiple TikToks singing the product’s praises.

Amazon

Hailey Bieber shouted out this editor- and dermatologist-adored formula in an interview with Elle, calling it her “holy grail.”

Amazon

As Tatcha’s Global Director of Artistry, Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin regularly uses the brand’s products to get the duchess red-carpet ready — including this hydrating serum stick.

She’s not the only one swiping it on; the fine line-fighting stick also popped up on Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Show” glam table in an Instagram Story.

Khloé Kardashian swears by this on-sale storage solution: ‘If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these’

Amazon

Martha Stewart raves about Mario Badescu on the regular, including telling us she’s also a “longtime fan” of its NYC salon.

When her facialist spoke with Vogue , he listed this mask among her favorite treatments.

Amazon

In addition to racking up over 145,000 reviews (and counting), this citrus-powered product earned a place of honor in one of Kyle Richards’ Amazon livestreams.

“Vitamin C is a miracle,” the “RHOBH” star raved last year, adding that after using this brightening potion, “the next day you can automatically see a difference.”

Amazon

Margaret Josephs told us she “cannot live without” these eye drops, while Brooke Shields raved , “My eyes get really red. This is the only one that has cleared them up almost instantly, and it’s non-addictive.”

And Jennifer Lopez used the top-rated drops to kick off her skincare routine in a 2022 Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video .

Amazon

Frankel’s curation of Amazon Prime Day picks she “can’t live without” also include these cooling eye masks — currently 30% off when you apply the coupon at checkout. Other brand fans include Paige DeSorbo and Kyle Richards, both of whom include the popular patches in their Amazon Lives.

Amazon

Kyle Richard has been singing this product’s praises for years. In addition to featuring it in recent Amazon Lives, she once told Page Six Style it’s a “must-have.”

“It’s so lightweight but makes a big difference in evening out my skin, providing some moisture — and it even contains SPF 30 to keep me protected from the sun,” she said.

Amazon

This concealer also made the cut for Bethenny Frankels’ coveted drugstore beauty collection, as she dubbed it “really good” in an April 2023 video .

Amazon

Score a last-minute deal on the at-home red light therapy wand making waves in Hollywood . Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon and Pedro Pascal (to name but a few) have all used it to prep for red carpets, while Sydney Sweeney’s made it part of her everyday routine.

“I started using the Solawave Wand within the last few weeks, and I use it every single day,” the “Euphoria” star told Story + Rain in 2021. “I went to the gym today, and everyone was like, ‘Your skin. It’s glowing. What did you change?’”

Amazon

The skin-resurfacing staple is the brainchild of celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer , who works with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Sofia Richie.

To try the whole routine, there’s also a huge sale on the brand’s Intro Kit , which includes the Method line’s exfoliant alongside its cleanser, moisturizer and oil.

Amazon

When it comes to SPF, this one’s downright hunky dory for Kathy Hilton. She shouted it out in a recent Strategist interview , saying it’s a great fit for her “very sensitive skin.”

“I have tried so many different sunscreens, and it seems like somehow, the sun still gets to me,” she explained. “This one’s the best at protecting my skin … I love the way it goes on.”

Amazon

Talk show hosts can’t stop talking about this serum. Oprah included it on her 2018 “Favorite Things” list as part of her “go-to beauty regimen,” while Drew Barrymore praised the product on Instagram.

“I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the ‘youthening’ of my skin,” she wrote .

Shop extended October Prime Day deals on the SPF Hailey Bieber calls her ‘holy grail’

Amazon

To keep their skin fresh on set, plenty of stars spritz on this mist behind the scenes. Kathy Hilton used it in an episode of “RHOBH,” while Drew Barrymore gushed in a 2014 Vogue interview that it “totally reinvigorates your makeup” during a long workday.

Amazon

Bethenny Frankel keeps it frank about what beauty products are worth it — and this under-$30 oil scored a coveted rave review.

“The thing is, when you put it on your body, face and hair, it hydrates and it lasts,” she gushed in a TikTok earlier this year. “Like, your legs still have a nice sheen hours later. It’s extremely healing, it’s reasonable [price- wise] and it has a subtle fragrance.”

Amazon

Among Olivia Culpo’s Amazon picks? This Waterpik flosser, which she has featured in her Amazon storefront. It’s also earned close to 10,000 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.

Amazon

Olivia Culpo once told the Skincare Edit she swears this exfoliant “has changed [her] skin,” while Kaia Gerber told Vogue she “really likes” it, too.

Amazon

“I just love eye patches … I’m like, ‘Where were these things all my life?”’ Kyle Richards raved while shouting out Mother’s Day gift ideas in an Amazon Live.

Amazon

It’s only a matter of time before this flyaway-fighting stick flies right off the shelves. Alix Earle included it in her 2023 Prime Day picks — and several of our own editors swear by it, too.

Amazon

Plenty of stars have praised the virtues of this on-sale hair oil. Brand ambassador Jennifer Garner told the Strategist , “It makes your hair soft and shiny but not greasy — just moisturized, strong, and delightful,” and called the scent “better than perfume.”

Meanwhile Nicola Peltz’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told Vogue he used it to achieve her “perfect bridal hair” at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

Amazon

While Goop might be known for its luxe recommendations and over-the-top present picks, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label also offers a more affordable line.

When Page Six Style’s Elana Fishman put the full line to the test , she “was surprised and delighted that despite its gentle, jelly-like formula, this cleanser managed to remove” her full face of makeup.

Amazon

Martha Stewart knows budget-friendly beauty products are a good thing. She listed this under-$15 refresher among her must-haves in a recent Good Housekeeping interview .

And the lifestyle maven’s not alone in her love for the sweet-smelling spray, as everyone from Kendall Jenner to Usher has shouted it out.

Amazon

This French pharmacy find is a hit in LA. Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson and Elle MacPherson have all reportedly used it, while Lady Gaga told Allure she uses it to remove her makeup.

Amazon

While getting Ryan Gosling ready for his role as Ken in “Barbie,” tanning specialist Kimberley Nkosi used this viral self-tanning spray . After all, even when your job is beach, it’s important to limit your exposure to harmful UV rays.

Amazon

A deal on Paris Hilton’s favorite hair mask? That’s hot. The entrepreneur and DJ shouted out this hydrating treatment from Jen Atkin’s line in an interview with Page Six Style last year, saying it makes for a “perfect at-home spa treat.”

Amazon

These cute star-shaped patches have popped up on plenty of stars . Justin and Hailey Bieber both use them, while Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway have sported them in selfies.

Amazon

Emily Blunt raved about this hair hydrator in an intreview with InStyle , saying, “My hair has been damaged so much by color, and this mask has recovered it. Sometimes I sleep with it in my hair.”

Amazon

While there are plenty of makeup sponges on the market, many stars and beauty pros are loyal to the original. Kyle Richards once told us the Beautyblender sponge has “completely changed the game for the better,” while Meghan Markle’s “Suits” makeup artist used it to give the the actress-turned-duchess’ glam a flawless finish.

Amazon

Lights, camera, savings. A-list actresses like Anne Hathaway and Sydney Sweeney have used this under-$300 hairstyling system to get red carpet-ready.

“I can have it in my kit, have all these attachments and it doesn’t really take up a lot of space,” celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton told InStyle Australia . “I think because I travel so much, I’m just looking to condense as much as possible.”

Amazon

The Duchess of Sussex loves Kate Somerville’s LA-based clinic — once writing on her now-defunct blog, the Tig, “If you can’t make it in, a bottle of ExfoliKate will do the trick for that homegrown glow.”

Amazon

In addition to Therabody’s massage guns, this vibrating microcurrent facial device from Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list is also deeply discounted.

“It’s for anyone looking for lifting and tightening but afraid of needles,” the media mogul wrote in 2023.

Amazon

Olympian and viral sensation Ilona Maher spritzed on this under-$11 setting spray to lock her look in place pre-rugby game at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Amazon

While Martha Stewart’s a longtime fan of Mario Badescu’s signature facials, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Lili Reinhart have all been known to use this over-the-counter remedy instead.

Amazon

Longtime Aveeno ambassador Jennifer Aniston’s raved about this fragrance-free body lotion on multiple occasions over the years.

“I’m such a creature of habit,” she told the Los Angeles Times . “When I went out on my own, that was a staple in my bathroom. I just love it. I have a bottle in my car. It’s in all of my bathrooms.”

Amazon

Even Kim Kardashian loves drugstore makeup wipes. The star shared a glimpse of her makeup pouch on Instagram stories in 2022, featuring a glimpse of these under-$15 towelettes.

For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.