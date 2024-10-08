Open in App
    Page Six

    Extended and celeb-approved: Prime Day fashion deals on Ray-Ban, Adidas, more

    By Hannah Southwick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qu6Jq_0vyUM93c00

    Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change.

    Get ready to save in style.

    While Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is over, thousands of products are still marked down to Prime Day-level prices — including shoes, clothes, and accessories from brands we regularly see on stars.

    Read on for the best of the bargains, from Kyle Richards’ favorite sunglasses to Taylor Swift’s classic pumps. (And don’t forget to check out our guide to the best beauty deals still available , too.)

    Page Six's Picks
    • 20% off Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses
    • 25% off Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
    • 23% off Hunter Classic Boots
    • 13% off New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker
    Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBHkF_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Adidas’ Stan Smith shoes are as classic as they come , with famous fans including Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, Karlie Kloss and many more.

    BUY NOW $100.00 $59.97+ The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTtlm_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Kyle Richards is a fan of these budget-friendly leggings — no ifs, ands or butts about it. She’s included them in several Amazon livestreams, most recently saying they “make the butt look good.”

    BUY NOW $29.99 $22.99+ Hunter Classic Boots
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRMZx_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Make a splash this fall in the timeless rain boots beloved by Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker , to name but a few.

    BUY NOW $175.00 $135.41+ New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ofyiq_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    A trusty pair of New Balance sneakers is an off-duty model must-have. Case in point? Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid all own takes on this on-sale pair of 515 V3s.

    BUY NOW $74.99 $64.99+

    Khloé Kardashian swears by this on-sale storage solution: ‘If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these’

    Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twklF_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Oprah found out about Girlfriend Collective from her best friend Gayle King — and it soon made its way onto her coveted “Favorite Things” list.

    “The husband-and-wife team behind Girlfriend Collective (Gayle, a huge fan, told me about them) is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL,” Winfrey wrote in 2023.

    BUY NOW $78.40 $64.99+ Sam Edelman Jildie Pumps
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206PSH_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Spinning in your highest heels needn’t mean paying the highest prices. These patent leather slingbacks, which Taylor Swift once wore for dinner in NYC , are majorly discounted at the moment.

    BUY NOW $139.95 $98.00 Yoosteel Initial Pearl Necklace
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POvAv_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Kyle Richards may hold an “RHOBH” diamond, but this necklace from a recent livestream costs far less than precious gems.

    BUY NOW $18.99 $16.99 Levi’s Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4lJL_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Want a runway-worthy look for less? Olivia Culpo included this faux leather jacket in a roundup of her model off-duty staples.

    BUY NOW $89.99 $87.60 Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong (Pack of 3)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hflTq_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Hanky Panky didn’t just trademark “the world’s most comfortable thong,” it’s also found famous fans in Jennifer Aniston, SZA, Cameron Diaz and many more.

    BUY NOW $64.00 $51.10+ Free People Intimately Love Letter Cami
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8uyH_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Love Taylor Swift’s style? The star wore this cute tank in a Polaroid with a friend — and it’s somehow still in stock and on sale.

    For more Swift-inspired buys for your Prime Day savings era, be sure to check out our full guide .

    BUY NOW $37.70 $36.10 Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Hooded Robe
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8W7d_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    This Oprah-approved robe — made from the same super soft fabric as the brand’s celeb-loved blankets — is marked down to under $200 right now.

    BUY NOW $158.00 $134.98+ Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUYnw_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Studded styles are having a major moment this fall. And what better way to rock the look than these under-$150 flats from celeb-loved Sam Edelman?

    BUY NOW $159.00 $84.00+

    Shop extended October Prime Day deals on the SPF Hailey Bieber calls her ‘holy grail’

    BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OmXy_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson both own versions of this beaded bracelet, which comes in several sizes perfect for stacking.

    BUY NOW $26.00+ $22.40+ Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2cDJ_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Levi’s remains an iconic brand and a favorite of celebrities . The Wedgie Straight Jeans are currently 50% off and perfect for fall.

    BUY NOW $79.50 $55.65+ Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDVGR_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    White sneakers just might be the ultimate fall wardrobe workhorse. Just ask Suki Waterhouse, Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom own these classic Reebok kicks .

    BUY NOW $85.00 $55.83+ Veja V-90 Sneakers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VIB6_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    While the exact Veja styles Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton own aren’t on sale this time around, the Italian footwear brand’s equally chic V-90 is discounted at Shopbop.

    BUY NOW $195.00 $129.99+ Levi’s Vintage Shortalls
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUcXx_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    In addition to Levi’s classic jeans , Amazon’s got great deals on the timeless overalls Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale both own.

    BUY NOW $79.50 $40.98+ Florence by Mills Cozy Crush Oversized Sweatshirt
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIQrY_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    A deal on Millie Bobbie Brown’s fashion line? Stranger things have happened.

    BUY NOW $49.95 $36.24+ Molozoey Jelly Mesh Ballet Flats
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aTos_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Jealous (or should we say , jelly ) of Jennifer Lawrence’s mesh flats from The Row? These on-sale jelly shoes offer a strikingly similar look at a fraction of the price.

    BUY NOW $66.49 $54.99 Orolay Thickened Down Coat
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOfID_0vyUM93c00
    Orolay

    Few coats have managed to rack up as much viral fame and celebrity support as this top-rated style, which appeared on Oprah’s 2019 “Favorite Things” list. Lucy Hale, Emma Stone and Candice Bergen all own one, too.

    BUY NOW $111.99 $100.99 Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtWeE_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    You can’t get much more classic than a pair of Ray-Bans . Just ask famous brand fans like Meghan Markle, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon.

    BUY NOW $168.80 $134.40+

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    Nippies Nipple Covers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdluC_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Plenty of stars (and their stylists) rely on nipple covers for a seamless silhouette. Jamie Chung’s partial to this particular pair; she told the Strategist in 2021, “If I just want a little coverage, these silicone nipple covers give me that extra protection,”

    BUY NOW $26.50 $19.99 Oura Ring Gen3
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49M7xR_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Don’t snooze and miss out on this deal. From Jennifer Aniston to Prince Harry to Kim Kardashian, countless A-listers are known to use Oura’s wearable sleep tracking devices .

    BUY NOW $349.00 $299.00 Havaianas Slim Flip-Flops
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehnrU_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Stars sure don’t flip-flop on their love for this Brazilian brand. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Jennifer Lopez owns a pair of its classic sandals .

    BUY NOW $26.00 $12.31+ Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PENue_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    There’s no time like the present to treat yourself (or wrap up an early present) from celebrity-adored Ugg . And while Koolaburra’s already the more budget-friendly branch of the brand, prices are even lower during Prime Big Deal Days.

    BUY NOW $89.99 $52.75+ Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 Sneakers
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQA8x_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Before your Prime Day adrenaline wears off, shop savings on sneakers like this Jennifer Garner-approved pair.

    BUY NOW $139.95 $119.95 Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YSUc_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Run, don’t jog, to score deals on these joggers, which Oprah said feel “like a second skin” on her 2020 “Favorite Things” list .

    BUY NOW $165.00 $132.00 Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGI84_0vyUM93c00
    Cozy Earth

    Kylie Jenner gifted these cozy PJs to her whole family for Easter, while Oprah named the same set a “Favorite Thing” years prior, saying it “doesn’t just feel amazing — it’s breathable and helps regulate body temperature.”

    BUY NOW $195.00 $156.00 Feisedy Retro Square Aviator Sunglasses
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9i8a_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Kyle Richards raved about these shades in an Amazon Live this year, saying the style “looks good on anyone.”

    BUY NOW $16.99 $14.45 Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZjfQ_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Heart Meghan Markle’s style ? Consider splurging on these statement-making shades she wore for her 2019 baby shower.

    BUY NOW $74.00 $56.25 Levi’s 501 Crop Jeans
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7swd_0vyUM93c00
    Amazon

    Levi’s has been making jeans for centuries — but the brand’s still beloved by modern “It” girls like Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé (who even shouted it out in her lyrics) and Kylie Jenner.

    BUY NOW $79.50 $47.97+

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

