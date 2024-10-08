Extended and celeb-approved: Prime Day fashion deals on Ray-Ban, Adidas, more

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change.

Get ready to save in style.

While Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is over, thousands of products are still marked down to Prime Day-level prices — including shoes, clothes, and accessories from brands we regularly see on stars.

Read on for the best of the bargains, from Kyle Richards’ favorite sunglasses to Taylor Swift’s classic pumps. (And don’t forget to check out our guide to the best beauty deals still available , too.)

20% off Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses

25% off Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

23% off Hunter Classic Boots

13% off New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker

Page Six's Picks

Adidas’ Stan Smith shoes are as classic as they come , with famous fans including Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, Karlie Kloss and many more.

Kyle Richards is a fan of these budget-friendly leggings — no ifs, ands or butts about it. She’s included them in several Amazon livestreams, most recently saying they “make the butt look good.”

Make a splash this fall in the timeless rain boots beloved by Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker , to name but a few.

A trusty pair of New Balance sneakers is an off-duty model must-have. Case in point? Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid all own takes on this on-sale pair of 515 V3s.

Khloé Kardashian swears by this on-sale storage solution: ‘If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these’

Oprah found out about Girlfriend Collective from her best friend Gayle King — and it soon made its way onto her coveted “Favorite Things” list.

“The husband-and-wife team behind Girlfriend Collective (Gayle, a huge fan, told me about them) is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL,” Winfrey wrote in 2023.

Spinning in your highest heels needn’t mean paying the highest prices. These patent leather slingbacks, which Taylor Swift once wore for dinner in NYC , are majorly discounted at the moment.

Kyle Richards may hold an “RHOBH” diamond, but this necklace from a recent livestream costs far less than precious gems.

Want a runway-worthy look for less? Olivia Culpo included this faux leather jacket in a roundup of her model off-duty staples.

Hanky Panky didn’t just trademark “the world’s most comfortable thong,” it’s also found famous fans in Jennifer Aniston, SZA, Cameron Diaz and many more.

Love Taylor Swift’s style? The star wore this cute tank in a Polaroid with a friend — and it’s somehow still in stock and on sale.

For more Swift-inspired buys for your Prime Day savings era, be sure to check out our full guide .

This Oprah-approved robe — made from the same super soft fabric as the brand’s celeb-loved blankets — is marked down to under $200 right now.

Studded styles are having a major moment this fall. And what better way to rock the look than these under-$150 flats from celeb-loved Sam Edelman?

Shop extended October Prime Day deals on the SPF Hailey Bieber calls her ‘holy grail’

Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson both own versions of this beaded bracelet, which comes in several sizes perfect for stacking.

Levi’s remains an iconic brand and a favorite of celebrities . The Wedgie Straight Jeans are currently 50% off and perfect for fall.

White sneakers just might be the ultimate fall wardrobe workhorse. Just ask Suki Waterhouse, Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom own these classic Reebok kicks .

While the exact Veja styles Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton own aren’t on sale this time around, the Italian footwear brand’s equally chic V-90 is discounted at Shopbop.

In addition to Levi’s classic jeans , Amazon’s got great deals on the timeless overalls Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale both own.

A deal on Millie Bobbie Brown’s fashion line? Stranger things have happened.

Jealous (or should we say , jelly ) of Jennifer Lawrence’s mesh flats from The Row? These on-sale jelly shoes offer a strikingly similar look at a fraction of the price.

Few coats have managed to rack up as much viral fame and celebrity support as this top-rated style, which appeared on Oprah’s 2019 “Favorite Things” list. Lucy Hale, Emma Stone and Candice Bergen all own one, too.

You can’t get much more classic than a pair of Ray-Bans . Just ask famous brand fans like Meghan Markle, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon.

Plenty of stars (and their stylists) rely on nipple covers for a seamless silhouette. Jamie Chung’s partial to this particular pair; she told the Strategist in 2021, “If I just want a little coverage, these silicone nipple covers give me that extra protection,”

Don’t snooze and miss out on this deal. From Jennifer Aniston to Prince Harry to Kim Kardashian, countless A-listers are known to use Oura’s wearable sleep tracking devices .

Stars sure don’t flip-flop on their love for this Brazilian brand. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Jennifer Lopez owns a pair of its classic sandals .

There’s no time like the present to treat yourself (or wrap up an early present) from celebrity-adored Ugg . And while Koolaburra’s already the more budget-friendly branch of the brand, prices are even lower during Prime Big Deal Days.

Before your Prime Day adrenaline wears off, shop savings on sneakers like this Jennifer Garner-approved pair.

Run, don’t jog, to score deals on these joggers, which Oprah said feel “like a second skin” on her 2020 “Favorite Things” list .

Kylie Jenner gifted these cozy PJs to her whole family for Easter, while Oprah named the same set a “Favorite Thing” years prior, saying it “doesn’t just feel amazing — it’s breathable and helps regulate body temperature.”

Kyle Richards raved about these shades in an Amazon Live this year, saying the style “looks good on anyone.”

Heart Meghan Markle’s style ? Consider splurging on these statement-making shades she wore for her 2019 baby shower.

Levi’s has been making jeans for centuries — but the brand’s still beloved by modern “It” girls like Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé (who even shouted it out in her lyrics) and Kylie Jenner.

