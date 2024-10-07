Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Page Six

    Halle Berry blasts ex-husband Eric Benét’s sex addiction claim: ‘I don’t f–king believe that s—t’

    By Nicki Gostin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTPsX_0vy1aLHz00

    Halle Berry isn’t ready to forgive her ex Eric Benét just yet.

    “I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” the actress, 58, said on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But I don’t f–ing believe that s–t.”

    While the Oscar winner didn’t call out the singer-songwriter by name, it was widely reported that he went to rehab for sex addiction in 2002.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234x6N_0vy1aLHz00
    Halle Berry seemingly slammed her ex-husband, Eric Benét, in a recent interview. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43g5XL_0vy1aLHz00
    Berry slammed an unnamed ex-husband for claiming to be a sex addict. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6yGl_0vy1aLHz00
    Benét was reported to have checked himself into a clinic for sex addiction after his divorce from Berry. WireImage

    Halle Berry scares fans with armpit hair transformation for new movie ‘Never Let Go’: ‘Yikes’

    The pair married in 2001 after dating for two years. However, they separated by 2003.

    “Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,” Berry said in a statement to “Entertainment Weekly” at the time. “However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.”

    Rumors abounded that Benét had cheated on Berry throughout their marriage because of his alleged sex addiction.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shZDb_0vy1aLHz00
    The couple split after two years of marriage. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kERHR_0vy1aLHz00
    Benét later denied that he was a sex addict. Getty Images

    Halle Berry radiates glamour in metallic dress at ‘Never Let Go’ premiere for date night with Van Hunt

    However, Benét, now 57, hit back at the reports in a 2004 interview.

    “I am not a sex addict,” he told ABC News. “I am a person who … through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes.”

    Benét, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, married Manuela Testolini in July 2011. The couple share two daughters: Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yia87_0vy1aLHz00
    Benét went on to marry Manuela Testolini, with whom he shares two daughters. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h82Dl_0vy1aLHz00
    Berry shares a daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry. AP

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    The “Die Another Day” star went on to date model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, with whom she shares daughter Nahla, now 16. The two had a long and contentious legal battle over custody and in 2014, a Los Angeles Superior Court ruled for Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 a month in child support.

    She then began seeing French actor Olivier Martinez, married him in July 2013 and together they welcomed son Maceo later that year. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

    Last month, Berry claimed in court documents that she had to shell out over $200,000 in legal fees to fight for custody of their son, including $80,000 that went to “voluntarily” paying for Martinez’s own legal expenses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHKGC_0vy1aLHz00
    She shares a son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slaUO_0vy1aLHz00
    The actress has been dating Van Hunt since 2020.

    “I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son in an amicable way,” she wrote in the court documents.

    The “Catwoman” star has been dating Van Hunt since 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    At an event in December 2021, she referred to Hunt as the “love of her life.”

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Richard Gere, 75, can’t keep his hands off much-younger wife Alejandra Silva, 41, at Zurich Film Festival
    Page Six1 day ago
    Instagram scammer Caroline Calloway refuses to evacuate home in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton: ‘I’m going to die’
    Page Six3 hours ago
    Diddy warns Justin Bieber not to talk about things he did with ‘big brother Puff’ in resurfaced clip
    Page Six5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sydney Sweeney claps back at assumption that her fiancé pays her bills
    Page Six5 days ago
    Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori shut down divorce rumors with cuddly Tokyo shopping trip
    Page Six1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Ben Affleck dyes his facial hair amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
    Page Six5 days ago
    Royals Recap: Queen Camilla reportedly nixes a King Charles-Prince Harry reunion, another royal baby, more
    Page Six5 days ago
    Hoda Kotb gives update on daughter Hope’s health after announcing ‘Today’ show departure
    Page Six8 hours ago
    Beyoncé flaunts her curves in hip-hugging jeans and cropped tee and more star snaps
    Page Six5 days ago
    Britney Spears’ ‘deadbeat’ boyfriend, Paul Soliz, takes 3 of his kids to live at pop star’s house, his mother-in-law claims
    Page Six4 days ago
    Lizzo shows off slimmed-down figure in black bodysuit after saying she feels ‘really bad’ for overeating
    Page Six5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago
    Hailey Bieber shares an old photo of Justin after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest
    Page Six1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Pals of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs offering payouts to victims to avoid being publicly named in lawsuits
    Page Six2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Tyler Cameron goes Instagram-official with girlfriend Tate Madden after dating for more than a year
    Page Six5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Kristin Juszczyk on why Taylor Swift ‘single-handedly changed’ her career — and how you can win one of her designs
    Page Six4 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Ben Affleck’s car breaks down on freeway while driving with son Samuel
    Page Six2 days ago
    Naomi Watts’ son Sasha, 17, towers over mom during rare red carpet appearance in NYC
    Page Six5 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, show photos from romantic summer
    Page Six2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy