Halle Berry blasts ex-husband Eric Benét’s sex addiction claim: ‘I don’t f–king believe that s—t’

Halle Berry isn’t ready to forgive her ex Eric Benét just yet.

“I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” the actress, 58, said on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But I don’t f–ing believe that s–t.”

While the Oscar winner didn’t call out the singer-songwriter by name, it was widely reported that he went to rehab for sex addiction in 2002.

Halle Berry seemingly slammed her ex-husband, Eric Benét, in a recent interview. WireImage

Berry slammed an unnamed ex-husband for claiming to be a sex addict. Getty Images

Benét was reported to have checked himself into a clinic for sex addiction after his divorce from Berry. WireImage

The pair married in 2001 after dating for two years. However, they separated by 2003.

“Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,” Berry said in a statement to “Entertainment Weekly” at the time. “However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.”

Rumors abounded that Benét had cheated on Berry throughout their marriage because of his alleged sex addiction.

The couple split after two years of marriage. Getty Images

Benét later denied that he was a sex addict. Getty Images

However, Benét, now 57, hit back at the reports in a 2004 interview.

“I am not a sex addict,” he told ABC News. “I am a person who … through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes.”

Benét, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, married Manuela Testolini in July 2011. The couple share two daughters: Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.

Benét went on to marry Manuela Testolini, with whom he shares two daughters. WireImage

Berry shares a daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry. AP

The “Die Another Day” star went on to date model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, with whom she shares daughter Nahla, now 16. The two had a long and contentious legal battle over custody and in 2014, a Los Angeles Superior Court ruled for Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 a month in child support.

She then began seeing French actor Olivier Martinez, married him in July 2013 and together they welcomed son Maceo later that year. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

Last month, Berry claimed in court documents that she had to shell out over $200,000 in legal fees to fight for custody of their son, including $80,000 that went to “voluntarily” paying for Martinez’s own legal expenses.

She shares a son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. WireImage

The actress has been dating Van Hunt since 2020.

“I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son in an amicable way,” she wrote in the court documents.

The “Catwoman” star has been dating Van Hunt since 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At an event in December 2021, she referred to Hunt as the “love of her life.”

