    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole calls out NFL star’s ‘slow start’ ahead of Chiefs game

    By Sabrina Picou,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Epd6l_0vxwLG6m00

    Kayla Nicole knows how to keep it “professional” when discussing her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce.

    The sports broadcaster appeared unbothered as she pointed out that the tight end has had a “slow start” to the football season while previewing Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

    “Been a slow start for the guy Travis Kelce — do you think that he’s going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?” Nicole asked her co-hosts in a video for I Am Athlete Daily.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by i am athlete DAILY (@iamathletedaily)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Std8r_0vxwLG6m00
    Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole pointed out the NFL star’s “slow start” to the football season in a new video on Monday. iamkaylanicole/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZFrA_0vxwLG6m00
    “Been a slow start for the guy Travis Kelce — do you think that he’s going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?” the sports broadcaster asked her co-hosts while previewing the Chiefs vs. Saints game. Getty Images

    All about Taylor Swift’s appearance at Monday’s Chiefs vs. Saints game

    Although the model quickly moved on to discussing other players, many fans praised her “professionalism” in regard to the topic of her former love.

    “She’s the true G. O. A. T. She kept it professional and classy. She’s moved on,” one admirer commented on Instagram, adding, “It’s the Swifties who go on the attack and she’s not lowering herself to that nonsense.”

    Meanwhile, others poked fun at Nicole for referring to her ex — who’s currently dating Taylor Swift — as “the guy.”

    “The way she acted like she didn’t know who ‘the guy’ was 🤣🤣 oh sis🤣🤣🤣 also you’ve been such a class act,” one user wrote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFpj3_0vxwLG6m00
    Many fans praised the model for handling the topic of her ex with “professionalism.” FilmMagic
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3na1ue_0vxwLG6m00
    “She’s the true G. O. A. T. She kept it professional and classy. She’s moved on,” one person commented. iamkaylanicole/Instagram

    Taylor Swift jokes about ‘photobombing’ herself next to Eras Tour poster in Chiefs suite

    “The way I cackled when she said ‘the guy Travis Kelce’ 😭🤣 Kayla you are so real for this lmao,” another fan agreed.

    “I don’t think she cares who she was talking about. lol she’s gonna get her money,” a third wrote.

    Despite the praise, Nicole received some backlash criticism for accepting the gig to discuss her former beau — whom she dated from 2017 to May 2022 .

    “Lol shawty shoulda sat this one out😂,” one person commented, while another wrote, “‘The guy’ as in ‘the guy on the chiefs.’ Still riding those coattails.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmocn_0vxwLG6m00
    Others laughed at Nicole referring to the tight end as “the guy.” Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jz6AW_0vxwLG6m00
    Nicole and Kelce previously dated from 2017 until May 2022. Getty Images

    Just last week, Kelce, 35, appeared on his “New Heights” podcast and admitted to having a slower start amid criticism of his performance on the field.

    “[I was] struggling in terms of stats. I was still playing winning football, and that’s all that f—king matters,” he said in conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, on Oct. 2.

    “I was accountable this game. I didn’t have any drops –– which was what happened in Atlanta to make me feel like I had a bad game, but I still didn’t have an outstanding game. There’s a lot that goes into having a great game,” he went on to explain.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfAEC_0vxwLG6m00
    Kelce is now famously dating pop star Taylor Swift, who he confirmed will be in attendance for Monday’s game. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqDe4_0vxwLG6m00
    The couple confirmed their romance in September 2023. David Lobel/INSTARimages

    Nicole’s remark on Kelce’s recent performance comes amid his romance with Swift, who he has been linked to since summer 2023 .

    The “Bad Blood” hitmaker has been has been absent from the tight end’s past two games , however Kelce told Page Six that the pop star would be at Arrowhead Stadium to support him during Monday night’s game against the Saints.

    “She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game,” the proud boyfriend said on Saturday at the annual Kelce Car Jam charity event.

    Lisa Picard
    21h ago
    can she just go find something to do ... she tries so hard to stay relevant...go away now ...bye bye
    One Who Comments
    1d ago
    JUST like Ronnie said--- TRY MY Chicken Gravy...... TAKE IT HOME TONITE!!! and your Mashed potatoes will see the light.
