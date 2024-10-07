Open in App
    Eva Longoria’s 6-year-old son, Santiago, suits up for rare red carpet appearance with actress in Paris

    By Riley Cardoza,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwaDo_0vxhUGHy00

    Eva Longoria and her son stepped out in style over the weekend.

    The actress and her 6-year-old son, Santiago, adorably posed for pictures at the Global Gift Gala in Paris on Saturday.

    The little one suited up for the rare red carpet appearance at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, pairing his tiny tuxedo with sneakers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxtBj_0vxhUGHy00
    Eva Longoria’s son made a rare red carpet appearance Saturday. Corbis via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5du4_0vxhUGHy00
    Santiago wore a tiny tuxedo to Saturday’s Global Gift Gala in Paris. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3bHX_0vxhUGHy00
    The 6-year-old completed his look with sneakers on Saturday. Getty Images

    Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner and more stars wow at the 2024 L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway

    Longoria, for her part, stunned in a sparkling silver Oscar de la Renta gown.

    The “Desperate Housewives” alum, 49, held one of Santiago’s hands as they walked the red carpet, with the other peeking out from his suit sleeve in a pink cast.

    She told her Instagram followers that he “did not want to leave.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyIHC_0vxhUGHy00
    He “did not want to leave” Saturday’s event, according to Longoria. Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ObwN_0vxhUGHy00
    The little one’s pink cast could be seen peeking out from his suit on Saturday. Getty Images

    See all the celebs on the 2024 L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway: Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and more

    Earlier that same day, Longoria posted footage of Santiago eating candy while she finished getting ready for the event.

    The former soap star and husband José Bastón welcomed their baby boy in June 2018, six months after Longoria’s pregnancy news broke .

    While awaiting her infant, Longoria threw a pajama-themed baby shower — and gushed to People about feeling “nervous, excited [and] emotional.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hK1yo_0vxhUGHy00
    On Saturday, Longoria was all smiles in a silver gown. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JObpc_0vxhUGHy00
    The “Desperate Housewives” alum birthed her baby boy in 2018. WireImage

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    She and Bastón, 56, have been married since their May 2016 ceremony in Mexico .

    The businessman, who met Longoria on a blind date in Mexico City through mutual friends, proposed five months prior to their nuptials.

    The marriage was the groom’s second time down the aisle following his decade-long marriage to Natalia Espersón — and Longoria’s third.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09al54_0vxhUGHy00
    Santiago arrived six months after her pregnancy made headlines. GC Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sui67_0vxhUGHy00
    Longoria shares the little one with husband Jose Bastón. Instagram

    The Golden Globe nominee was previously married to “General Hospital” alum Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004.

    She moved on with San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, with the duo tying the knot in July 2007.

    Longoria filed for divorce in 2010 over alleged cheating, and the proceedings were finalized the following year.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

