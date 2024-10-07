Eva Longoria’s 6-year-old son, Santiago, suits up for rare red carpet appearance with actress in Paris

Eva Longoria and her son stepped out in style over the weekend.

The actress and her 6-year-old son, Santiago, adorably posed for pictures at the Global Gift Gala in Paris on Saturday.

The little one suited up for the rare red carpet appearance at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, pairing his tiny tuxedo with sneakers.

Longoria, for her part, stunned in a sparkling silver Oscar de la Renta gown.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum, 49, held one of Santiago’s hands as they walked the red carpet, with the other peeking out from his suit sleeve in a pink cast.

She told her Instagram followers that he “did not want to leave.”

Earlier that same day, Longoria posted footage of Santiago eating candy while she finished getting ready for the event.

The former soap star and husband José Bastón welcomed their baby boy in June 2018, six months after Longoria’s pregnancy news broke .

While awaiting her infant, Longoria threw a pajama-themed baby shower — and gushed to People about feeling “nervous, excited [and] emotional.”

She and Bastón, 56, have been married since their May 2016 ceremony in Mexico .

The businessman, who met Longoria on a blind date in Mexico City through mutual friends, proposed five months prior to their nuptials.

The marriage was the groom’s second time down the aisle following his decade-long marriage to Natalia Espersón — and Longoria’s third.

The Golden Globe nominee was previously married to “General Hospital” alum Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004.

She moved on with San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, with the duo tying the knot in July 2007.

Longoria filed for divorce in 2010 over alleged cheating, and the proceedings were finalized the following year.

