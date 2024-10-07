Travis and Jason Kelce pose with fans at Kelce Car Jam

Page Six attended the 2024 Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, where Travis revealed to us his 35th birthday wish — another Super Bowl win! The Chiefs tight end also divulged that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be attending Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. While at the Kelce Car Jam, whose proceeds benefit Travis’ 87 & Running charitable foundation, we caught a glimpse of his brother, Jason, checking out the array of show-stopping rides. Check out the video!

