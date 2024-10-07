Open in App
    • Page Six

    Travis and Jason Kelce pose with fans at Kelce Car Jam

    By Page Six Video,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFDZf_0vxcA4Us00

    Page Six attended the 2024 Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, where Travis revealed to us his 35th birthday wish — another Super Bowl win! The Chiefs tight end also divulged that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be attending Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. While at the Kelce Car Jam, whose proceeds benefit Travis’ 87 & Running charitable foundation, we caught a glimpse of his brother, Jason, checking out the array of show-stopping rides. Check out the video!

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Rosemary Wise
    20h ago
    wear was his girl friend swift
    redneck cracker killer
    1d ago
    who cares bitches
    View all comments
