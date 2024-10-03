Open in App
    Kevin Hart dodges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs questions after resurfaced video of him hosting rapper’s party in Las Vegas goes viral

    By Tamantha Ryan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CatY_0vt3zpw700

    Kevin Hart seems to be the latest celebrity distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

    While on his way to dinner at West Hollywood’s LAVO restaurant, the paparazzi asked him if he had seen any of the massive amounts of baby oil found at the Bad Boy Records founder’s mansions when he “hosted” his parties.

    “When I hosted for Diddy?” Hart, 45, questioned back, per a video shared online.

    “You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMbNT_0vt3zpw700
    Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to distance themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSbAk_0vt3zpw700
    In a video, paps asked if he had seen any of the baby oil found at the Bad Boy Records founder’s mansions when he “hosted” his parties. Kevin Mazur /Getty Images for Airbnb

    When asked if he thought Combs would “be safe” in jail, the comedian deflected once again.

    “Wrong person, wrong question,” he said again while walking into the restaurant with his wife, Eniko Hart, 40.

    Kevin Hart avoids addressing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs affiliation after viral video of him hosting rapper’s party resurfaces

    Amid the “Act Bad” rapper’s sex trafficking arrest, videos of some of his infamous parties have resurfaced online.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCNVq_0vt3zpw700
    “You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question,” Hart replied. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XC8V1_0vt3zpw700
    In 2010, Kevin hosted one of Combs’ hotel parties which was filled with half-naked women and drinks. Ducewa/YouTube

    In 2010, Kevin hosted one of Combs’ hotel parties which was filled with half-naked women and drinks.

    In one part of the video , the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star could be seen sitting on the edge of a jacuzzi tub in NYC’s London Hotel while surrounded by bikini-clad women.

    Several stars attended the party, as well, including Usher, Fabolous and Swizz Beatz, and Combs’ Dirty Money bandmates, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Abn96_0vt3zpw700
    In one part of the video, the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star sat on the edge of a jacuzzi tub while surrounded by bikini-clad women. Ducewa/YouTube
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G534_0vt3zpw700
    The party was held at the London Hotel in NYC. Ducewa/YouTube

    Denzel Washington reportedly confronted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at party and stormed out

    Kevin and the other celebs from the party have not been accused of any wrongdoing or even having any knowledge about any criminal incidents at this time.

    Meanwhile, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee — who is representing more than 120 victims , including minors, in civil lawsuits against Combs — warned that the “day will come” when he names other alleged perpetrators and bystanders associated with Combs’ alleged illegal activities.

    “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said during a press conference Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjNCU_0vt3zpw700
    Several stars attended the party including Usher, Fabolous and Swizz Beatz, and Combs’ Dirty Money bandmates, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xtAs_0vt3zpw700
    Last month, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Getty Images

    “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that,” he continued. “The names will shock you.”

    Buzbee also alleged that Combs, 54, spiked his victims’ drinks with horse tranquilizers and sexually assaulted a pregnant woman after she attended one of his Miami dinners.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    Following the press conference, Combs’ legal team denied the claims in a statement to Page Six.

    “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” attorney Erica Wolff told us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNzio_0vt3zpw700
    The “Act Bad” rapper is currently being held without bail at a detention center in Brooklyn, NY, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Getty Images for Roc Nation
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgo8Q_0vt3zpw700
    Some of his parties, known as “freak-offs,” are at the center of his indictment. WireImage

    “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

    Last month, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking , racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

    Some of the dad of seven ‘s parties, known as “freak-offs,” are at the center of his indictment.

    He is currently being held without bail at a detention center in Brooklyn, NY. The “Last Night” rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

