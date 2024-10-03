Kevin Hart dodges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs questions after resurfaced video of him hosting rapper’s party in Las Vegas goes viral

Kevin Hart seems to be the latest celebrity distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

While on his way to dinner at West Hollywood’s LAVO restaurant, the paparazzi asked him if he had seen any of the massive amounts of baby oil found at the Bad Boy Records founder’s mansions when he “hosted” his parties.

“When I hosted for Diddy?” Hart, 45, questioned back, per a video shared online.

“You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question.”

When asked if he thought Combs would “be safe” in jail, the comedian deflected once again.

“Wrong person, wrong question,” he said again while walking into the restaurant with his wife, Eniko Hart, 40.

Amid the “Act Bad” rapper’s sex trafficking arrest, videos of some of his infamous parties have resurfaced online.

In 2010, Kevin hosted one of Combs’ hotel parties which was filled with half-naked women and drinks.

In one part of the video , the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star could be seen sitting on the edge of a jacuzzi tub in NYC’s London Hotel while surrounded by bikini-clad women.

Several stars attended the party, as well, including Usher, Fabolous and Swizz Beatz, and Combs’ Dirty Money bandmates, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper.

Denzel Washington reportedly confronted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at party and stormed out

Kevin and the other celebs from the party have not been accused of any wrongdoing or even having any knowledge about any criminal incidents at this time.

Meanwhile, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee — who is representing more than 120 victims , including minors, in civil lawsuits against Combs — warned that the “day will come” when he names other alleged perpetrators and bystanders associated with Combs’ alleged illegal activities.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said during a press conference Tuesday.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that,” he continued. “The names will shock you.”

Buzbee also alleged that Combs, 54, spiked his victims’ drinks with horse tranquilizers and sexually assaulted a pregnant woman after she attended one of his Miami dinners.

Following the press conference, Combs’ legal team denied the claims in a statement to Page Six.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” attorney Erica Wolff told us.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Last month, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking , racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Some of the dad of seven ‘s parties, known as “freak-offs,” are at the center of his indictment.

He is currently being held without bail at a detention center in Brooklyn, NY. The “Last Night” rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.

