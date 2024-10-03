Kevin Hart dodges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs questions after resurfaced video of him hosting rapper’s party in Las Vegas goes viral
By Tamantha Ryan,
2 days ago
Kevin Hart seems to be the latest celebrity distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs.
While on his way to dinner at West Hollywood’s LAVO restaurant, the paparazzi asked him if he had seen any of the massive amounts of baby oil found at the Bad Boy Records founder’s mansions when he “hosted” his parties.
“When I hosted for Diddy?” Hart, 45, questioned back, per a video shared online.
“You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question.”
When asked if he thought Combs would “be safe” in jail, the comedian deflected once again.
“Wrong person, wrong question,” he said again while walking into the restaurant with his wife, Eniko Hart, 40.
“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said during a press conference Tuesday.
“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that,” he continued. “The names will shock you.”
Following the press conference, Combs’ legal team denied the claims in a statement to Page Six.
“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” attorney Erica Wolff told us.
“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”
