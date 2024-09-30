Open in App
    Drake shows off NBA-size basketball court in $100M Toronto home

    By Vanessa Serna,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj7J8_0vpNM6Pj00

    Drake gave fans a peek at the NBA-size basketball court at his $100 million Toronto mansion over the weekend.

    The “One Dance” hitmaker took to Instagram Sunday to share a video of himself playing Stake’s online betting game on a flatscreen TV inside the luxury sports room.

    He was seen lying down in the middle of the court before jumping onto his feet and celebrating when he won.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnK0w_0vpNM6Pj00
    Drake, seen here in 2014, gave a look at the NBA-size basketball court at his Toronto mansion. NBAE via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3m7x_0vpNM6Pj00
    On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to show himself lounging in the ritzy sports room while playing on Stake’s online betting platform. champagnepapi/Instagram

    Drake did not send cease and desist to block Kendrick Lamar from performing ‘Not Like Us’ at Super Bowl

    “HUNNNNNNNNDRED 😈 I’ll get my racks up anywhere even centre court,” the 37-year-old music superstar captioned the post.

    According to a 2020 interview with Architectural Digest , Drake’s NBA regulation-size court is “crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.”

    The “God’s Plan” rapper’s 50,000 square-foot home — which he calls The Embassy — was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli to create a home with “overwhelming high luxury.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUGKD_0vpNM6Pj00
    He jumped to his feet and celebrated when he won. champagnepapi/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjz3o_0vpNM6Pj00
    The court inside Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion also features a “pyramidal skylight.” AFP via Getty Images

    The “modern Art Deco” pad features a 40-foot ceilings, a limestone entryway and exotic wood floors.

    Drake’s son Adonis, 6, looks all grown up in new photos with mom Sophie Brussaux

    “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” the Canadian-born singer shared with the outlet.

    In July, Drake’s luxurious abode experienced flooding due to the torrential rain in the Toronto area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2ebI_0vpNM6Pj00
    The “God’s Plan” rapper’s 50,000 square-foot home is known as The Embassy. champagnepapi/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUBex_0vpNM6Pj00
    The “modern Art Deco” pad was built with “overwhelming high luxury,” the rapper told Architectural Digest in 2020. champagnepapi/Instagram

    At the time, the “Nonstop” rapper shared a video of himself walking in ankle-deep rainwater through the house.

    An unidentified man, meanwhile, was seen pushing to open a set of double doors.

    “This better be Espresso Martini,” Drake joked in the caption.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVHr3_0vpNM6Pj00
    Over the summer, Drake’s luxurious home suffered water damage from flooding. Instagram/drake

    Two months before, the Grammy winner’s home was broken into by a man who claimed to be “[there] to see Drake,” according to Global News.

    The man was reportedly trying to access the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s gates before being fought by security.

    The Toronto Police told Page Six the suspect was “apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

    Pink lady A
    14h ago
    How is that so, when his house was flooded.
    CHAYCE18
    2d ago
    yeah but he's not like us 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
