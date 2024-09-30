Drake shows off NBA-size basketball court in $100M Toronto home

Drake gave fans a peek at the NBA-size basketball court at his $100 million Toronto mansion over the weekend.

The “One Dance” hitmaker took to Instagram Sunday to share a video of himself playing Stake’s online betting game on a flatscreen TV inside the luxury sports room.

He was seen lying down in the middle of the court before jumping onto his feet and celebrating when he won.

Drake, seen here in 2014, gave a look at the NBA-size basketball court at his Toronto mansion. NBAE via Getty Images

On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to show himself lounging in the ritzy sports room while playing on Stake’s online betting platform. champagnepapi/Instagram

“HUNNNNNNNNDRED 😈 I’ll get my racks up anywhere even centre court,” the 37-year-old music superstar captioned the post.

According to a 2020 interview with Architectural Digest , Drake’s NBA regulation-size court is “crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper’s 50,000 square-foot home — which he calls The Embassy — was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli to create a home with “overwhelming high luxury.”

He jumped to his feet and celebrated when he won. champagnepapi/Instagram

The court inside Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion also features a “pyramidal skylight.” AFP via Getty Images

The “modern Art Deco” pad features a 40-foot ceilings, a limestone entryway and exotic wood floors.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” the Canadian-born singer shared with the outlet.

In July, Drake’s luxurious abode experienced flooding due to the torrential rain in the Toronto area.

The “God’s Plan” rapper’s 50,000 square-foot home is known as The Embassy. champagnepapi/Instagram

The “modern Art Deco” pad was built with “overwhelming high luxury,” the rapper told Architectural Digest in 2020. champagnepapi/Instagram

At the time, the “Nonstop” rapper shared a video of himself walking in ankle-deep rainwater through the house.

An unidentified man, meanwhile, was seen pushing to open a set of double doors.

“This better be Espresso Martini,” Drake joked in the caption.

Over the summer, Drake’s luxurious home suffered water damage from flooding. Instagram/drake

Two months before, the Grammy winner’s home was broken into by a man who claimed to be “[there] to see Drake,” according to Global News.

The man was reportedly trying to access the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s gates before being fought by security.

The Toronto Police told Page Six the suspect was “apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

