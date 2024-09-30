Inside Kris Kristofferson’s unlikely friendship with Taylor Swift
By Caroline Blair,
2 days ago
Kris Kristofferson and Taylor Swift developed a special friendship years before his untimely death.
The singer-songwriter – best known for his role in “A Star Is Born” in 1976 – died “peacefully” at his home in Maui, HI, over the weekend. He was 88.
“We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all,” his family said in a statement.
Kristofferson was beloved by many celebrities and legends in the music industry –– including Swift.
The “Me and Bobby McGee” writer and the “Cruel Summer” singer’s friendship began back in 2009 when Kristofferson presented Swift with one of the several awards she won at the 43rd Annual Country Music Awards.
The following year, they grew an even deeper bond while attending and performing at a benefit concert for Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.
Swift, who was 20 at the time, publicly declared her admiration for Kristofferson by telling the audience –– which included Kristofferson, Lionel Richie and Vince Gill –– “These are the best role models I could have,” according to a 2010 Los Angeles Times story.
The “Tortured Poets Department” songstress later got to have a more in-depth conversation with Kristofferson backstage, where they talked about their songwriting.
“I just know you are going to have the most wonderful career, and most wonderful life,” Kristofferson told her, according to a 2010 New York Magazine story.
Swift appeared starstruck and replied, “I could not ask for a better role model,” to which he quipped back, “Now, who’s the silver-tongued devil?”
Before Kristofferson left their chat, the author of the New York Magazine story asked Kristofferson if Swift could make it into the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame. Kristofferson laughed while replying to the author, “She’s already in the Hall of Fame!”
Their conversation seemed to have a profound conversation on Swift, since she returned to her dressing room backstage with her mom, Andrea Swift, and raved about the entire ordeal.
“No better way to kick off Kris’ official @instagram account than with this picture of him and @taylorswift at the @officialcmhof “All For The Hall” concert benefit in 2010! #HappyValentinesDay,” his manager captioned the snap.
Swift, now 34, has yet to comment on Kristofferson’s passing.
Other stars, like LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, have shared sweet tributes to their late friend amid the heartbreaking news.
