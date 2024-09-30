Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Page Six

    Inside Kris Kristofferson’s unlikely friendship with Taylor Swift

    By Caroline Blair,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XnPO_0vokV6R800

    Kris Kristofferson and Taylor Swift developed a special friendship years before his untimely death.

    The singer-songwriter – best known for his role in “A Star Is Born” in 1976 – died “peacefully” at his home in Maui, HI, over the weekend. He was 88.

    “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all,” his family said in a statement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyYEN_0vokV6R800
    Kris Kristofferson and Taylor Swift, pictured here in 2012, had a decade-long friendship prior to his death. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFALK_0vokV6R800
    The “A Star Is Born” actor and the “Blank Space” singer started their friendship in 2009 when he presented her with an award at the Country Music Awards. WireImage

    Kristofferson was beloved by many celebrities and legends in the music industry –– including Swift.

    The “Me and Bobby McGee” writer and the “Cruel Summer” singer’s friendship began back in 2009 when Kristofferson presented Swift with one of the several awards she won at the 43rd Annual Country Music Awards.

    Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce’s games due to busy schedule, security concerns — not because of romance woes

    The following year, they grew an even deeper bond while attending and performing at a benefit concert for Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agv9Z_0vokV6R800
    Kristofferson presented Swift with an award at the time. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGHru_0vokV6R800
    Kristofferson and Swift reunited in 2010 at a benefit for the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame, as seen here with Lionel Richie. Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

    Swift, who was 20 at the time, publicly declared her admiration for Kristofferson by telling the audience –– which included Kristofferson, Lionel Richie and Vince Gill –– “These are the best role models I could have,” according to a 2010 Los Angeles Times story.

    The “Tortured Poets Department” songstress later got to have a more in-depth conversation with Kristofferson backstage, where they talked about their songwriting.

    “I just know you are going to have the most wonderful career, and most wonderful life,” Kristofferson told her, according to a 2010 New York Magazine story.

    Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ dogs sport Chiefs friendship bracelets as collars

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySggK_0vokV6R800
    Kristofferson told Swift backstage at the benefit, as seen here, that she would have a “wonderful career.” Corbis via Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUpdQ_0vokV6R800
    They later took the opportunity to pose for a sweet photo together, and he used it as his first Instagram post in 2022. LA Times / Instagram

    Swift appeared starstruck and replied, “I could not ask for a better role model,” to which he quipped back, “Now, who’s the silver-tongued devil?”

    Before Kristofferson left their chat, the author of the New York Magazine story asked Kristofferson if Swift could make it into the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame. Kristofferson laughed while replying to the author, “She’s already in the Hall of Fame!”

    Their conversation seemed to have a profound conversation on Swift, since she returned to her dressing room backstage with her mom, Andrea Swift, and raved about the entire ordeal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMk3O_0vokV6R800
    The “Cruel Summer” singer, pictured here in August 2024, gushed about her pal being a good “role model.” Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBMDs_0vokV6R800
    Swift has yet to comment on Kristofferson’s death. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    “I felt like I was going to pass out! He said so many nice things about my songwriting … I can’t even remember everything he said; I blacked out a little bit,” she said to her mom.

    During that same benefit, a photographer for the Los Angeles Times was taking some solo shots of Swift when she saw Kristofferson passing them by.

    She asked if he could join them for a few pictures and the two posed for a sweet snap at the time.

    The picture seemed to mean a lot to Kristofferson, as well, since he used it as his first-ever Instagram post back in February 2022.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv0J9_0vokV6R800
    Kristofferson, pictured here in 2006, died on Saturday. Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zg0yw_0vokV6R800
    Kristofferson, pictured here in 1982, was 88. Richard Young/Shutterstock

    “No better way to kick off Kris’ official @instagram account than with this picture of him and @taylorswift at the @officialcmhof “All For The Hall” concert benefit in 2010! #HappyValentinesDay,” his manager captioned the snap.

    Swift, now 34, has yet to comment on Kristofferson’s passing.

    Other stars, like LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, have shared sweet tributes to their late friend amid the heartbreaking news.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Ralph Durham
    19h ago
    good people find good people
    Sparky
    2d ago
    Does this woman ever not hit the front page story! ?? Smh
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction speaks out
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Who are Kris Kristofferson’s eight children? Meet Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly Marie & Blake
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian calls dad a ‘heinous incel’ after he offered to give Taylor Swift a child
    Page Six20 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson’s Tearful Final Performance Was a Touching Testament to How He Lived
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Is Travis Kelce 'Fixed'?
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    President Jimmy Carter Turns 100: His 12 Daily Habits for a Long, Fulfilling Life
    The Healthy 5 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ dogs sport Chiefs friendship bracelets as collars
    Page Six2 days ago
    Rock star in cancer remission after drug trial
    BBC2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Angelina Jolie spotted in NYC with British rapper Akala twice in less than a week
    Page Six2 hours ago
    Kris Kristofferson's Final Act of Love: Country Legend Carefully Planned $50M Estate to Prevent Family Feud
    musictimes.com2 days ago
    Halle Berry scares fans with armpit hair transformation for new movie ‘Never Let Go’: ‘Yikes’
    Page Six3 days ago
    Watch Miranda Lambert & Kris Kristofferson’s Stunning Duet Of Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings” Back In 2010
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Al Capone's 4 Grandchildren: All About Veronica, Teresa, Patricia and Barbara
    People3 days ago
    Meet Kris Kristofferson’s Eight Children From His Three Marriages
    Distractify2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Rebel Wilson marries partner Ramona Agruma in Italy: report
    Page Six3 days ago
    Kanye West’s alterations to Malibu mansion labelled ‘dumb’ by its new owner
    Page Six3 days ago
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington dealt with ‘hour-by-hour battle with addiction’ leading up to suicide: book
    Page Six4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Married J.R. Smith welcomes baby with ‘Flash’ actress Candice Patton, years after affair was exposed by his wife
    Page Six3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy