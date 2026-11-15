Paducah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital OR to in‑home care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Eventus WholeHealth Location: Paducah, KY (long‑term care facilities)

(long‑term care facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervising psychiatrist role on an integrated team serving adults in skilled nursing and assisted living settings. You’ll lead midlevel providers, collaborate with psychotherapists, and focus on patient needs instead of high‑volume clinic schedules. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) contribution, CEU support, and more.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Location: Paducah, KY (in‑home care)

(in‑home care) Type: Part-time

Salary: Based on experience, shift type, and market factors (range not listed)

Provide one‑on‑one, in‑home care to former Department of Energy and nuclear workers. Great fit if you like building long‑term relationships and working independently outside a facility. Offers PTO (for PT), medical/dental/vision for FT, EAP, and 401(k) option.

Employer: Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR role supporting surgeons with instruments, sterile setup, and room turnover for inpatient surgery. Requires a Surgical Technology degree/certificate and national CST‑level certification. Mercy Health highlights competitive pay, incentives, 403(b) with employer contributions, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles open behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.