Paducah has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are waiting at McCracken County Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 443-5923

Dally is a fluffy white baby who will grow into a beautiful medium-haired cat. If you’re looking for a soft, snowy kitten to spoil, she may be the one.

👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 443-5923

Peach is a darling brown/chocolate kitten with short, easy-care fur. She’s a great pick if you want a young cat to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 443-5923

Smores is a mostly black baby kitten with a name as sweet as her looks. She’s perfect if you love classic black cats and want to raise one from kittenhood.

👉 Meet Smores and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 443-5923

Sonic is a brown/chocolate baby girl with short fur and big kitten charm. She’d love a home where she can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 443-5923

Dilly is an all-black baby kitten with sleek, shiny fur. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a black cat, this little one is waiting for you.

👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Paducah, KY, please consider visiting McCracken County Humane Society or calling (270) 443-5923 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.