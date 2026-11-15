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🐱 Sweet Paducah Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Paducah has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are waiting at McCracken County Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Dally
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 443-5923
Dally is a fluffy white baby who will grow into a beautiful medium-haired cat. If you’re looking for a soft, snowy kitten to spoil, she may be the one.
👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peach
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 443-5923
Peach is a darling brown/chocolate kitten with short, easy-care fur. She’s a great pick if you want a young cat to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smores
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 443-5923
Smores is a mostly black baby kitten with a name as sweet as her looks. She’s perfect if you love classic black cats and want to raise one from kittenhood.
👉 Meet Smores and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonic
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 443-5923
Sonic is a brown/chocolate baby girl with short fur and big kitten charm. She’d love a home where she can play, nap, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: McCracken County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 443-5923
Dilly is an all-black baby kitten with sleek, shiny fur. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a black cat, this little one is waiting for you.
👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Paducah, KY, please consider visiting McCracken County Humane Society or calling (270) 443-5923 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.