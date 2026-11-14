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Paducah
🏥 Paducah KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Nursing Openings
13 days ago
Paducah’s hospitals and home health teams are busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or training to be, there are several solid options here right now.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Health, Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Professional Case Management
- Location: Paducah, KY (in-home care)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $42.50 per hour
- Work 1:1 with clients who are veterans, set your own schedule, and focus on quality care in the home. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, plus HSA/FSA options.
New Grad RN – Progressive Care (Stepdown) – Lourdes Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Designed for new RN grads, this Progressive Care role sits between Med-Surg and ICU, so you’ll build strong assessment and critical care skills. Offers competitive pay, PTO, tuition help, and 403(b) with employer contributions.
RN – Progressive Care (Stepdown) – Lourdes Hospital
- Employer: Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time
- For RNs with at least 1 year of experience, caring for higher-acuity patients between Med-Surg and ICU. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability coverage, and retirement with employer contributions.
Clinical Nursing Student – Ortho/Neuro – PRN – Lourdes Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Listed as Full-time but PRN in description
- Great for students who’ve finished at least one clinical course and rotation and want real hospital experience. You’ll work under an RN, build critical thinking, and get exposure to Ortho/Neuro while earning a paycheck.
RN – Inpatient Hospice – Lourdes Hospital
- Employer: Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Hospice role focused on comfort, teaching, and family support for patients at end of life. Comes with the full Mercy Health benefits package, including PTO, retirement plan, and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital career sites list related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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