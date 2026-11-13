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📣 Paducah Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $75K+ Roles
Paducah has some strong sales openings right now, from local family businesses to national companies. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Sales Representative – Operations & Customer Accounts
- Employer: Seay Oil Company
- Location: Paducah, KY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000 – $125,000 per year (base salary + commission on new business)
- Benefits: 2 weeks paid vacation, company vehicle or allowance, 401(k) with benefits, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Family-owned fuel and services company looking for a hands-on sales rep who also helps with operations. You’ll manage existing accounts, check inventories, handle service questions, and go after new customers that fit their business model.
Outside Sales Representative – Supplemental Health Insurance
- Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. / Meier Agency
- Location: Paducah, KY (business-to-business, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 – $90,000 per year
- Benefits: Weekly draw pay plus commission and bonuses, quarterly and annual incentives (trips, cash, stock options), CRM and training, licensing reimbursement
Outside sales role selling supplemental health policies (cancer, accident, heart & stroke, hospitalization). Designed for driven reps who want a fast track to leadership and to build their own team in an untapped market.
Sales Development Representative (SDR)
- Employer: Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. (CED)
- Location: Paducah, KY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,000 – $60,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, paid time off, parental leave
Support outside sales by qualifying leads, managing inbound inquiries, updating the CRM, and helping with quotes and proposals. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with data and customers, and want to grow in B2B sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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