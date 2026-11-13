Paducah has some strong sales openings right now, from local family businesses to national companies. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Seay Oil Company

Seay Oil Company Location: Paducah, KY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $125,000 per year (base salary + commission on new business)

(base salary + commission on new business) Benefits: 2 weeks paid vacation, company vehicle or allowance, 401(k) with benefits, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Family-owned fuel and services company looking for a hands-on sales rep who also helps with operations. You’ll manage existing accounts, check inventories, handle service questions, and go after new customers that fit their business model.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. / Meier Agency

Location: Paducah, KY (business-to-business, in person)

(business-to-business, in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Benefits: Weekly draw pay plus commission and bonuses, quarterly and annual incentives (trips, cash, stock options), CRM and training, licensing reimbursement

Outside sales role selling supplemental health policies (cancer, accident, heart & stroke, hospitalization). Designed for driven reps who want a fast track to leadership and to build their own team in an untapped market.

Employer: Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. (CED)

Location: Paducah, KY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, paid time off, parental leave

Support outside sales by qualifying leads, managing inbound inquiries, updating the CRM, and helping with quotes and proposals. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with data and customers, and want to grow in B2B sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.