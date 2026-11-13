Paducah’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several solid options if you like active, hands-on work. Here are a few good picks hiring around town.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced seasonal role loading and unloading packages to keep the UPS network moving. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a clear path to get hired and start fast.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Part-time (with some full-time options)

Pay: $17.70–$18.20/hour, paid weekly

Physical warehouse work sorting, loading, and unloading packages. Standout perks include tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid time off, and medical/vision/dental after a short wait.

Employer: Ritz Safety (ACBO Industrial Supply)

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–4pm, occasional overtime

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Full-time warehouse role handling receiving, inventory, order pulling, and some box-truck deliveries across Western KY. Comes with 401(k) and health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—warehouse spots in Paducah tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.