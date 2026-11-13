Paducah has a few solid management tracks right now, from paid internships to six-figure-track retail leadership. Good mix of hands-on work and real responsibility.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Part-time (listed as VOLUNTEER, but described as paid internship)

Part-time (listed as VOLUNTEER, but described as internship) Salary: Not listed (includes extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

12-week, hands-on management training program in retail. You get on-the-job training, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, and access to extra discounts (gyms, car dealers, cell plans, more). Good fit if you want to break into management and build organization, communication, and time management skills.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,300 – $80,750 / year

Lead a high-volume travel center and restaurant operation. You’ll drive sales, manage a team, handle P&L analysis, inventory, and customer service. Benefits include fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), FSA, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and a flexible schedule. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years of management in retail, restaurant, grocery, or similar.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Travel Center General Manager – Indeed)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.