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Paducah

Bulk Item Pickup for Thursday Routes Nov. 9–13

5 days ago
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Paducah is holding its Fall Household Bulk Item Collection for residents with a regular Thursday garbage day during the week of November 9–13. These residents may place up to three bulk items at the curb (not in alleys) by the end of the day on Sunday, November 8 so crews can collect them once during the week and not return to streets already serviced. This four-week program serves one garbage collection zone each week; more information: https://paducahky.gov/bulk-items

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Paducah Kentucky Government

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