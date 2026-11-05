Paducah Veterans Day city service schedule changes

On Wednesday, November 11, City Hall at 300 South 5th Street and all other City of Paducah offices will be closed for Veterans Day, and the City of Paducah Compost Facility at 1560 North 8th Street will also be closed. There will be no residential garbage or curbside recycling pickup on November 11; Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday and, if needed, Friday, along with the regular Thursday and Friday routes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Paducah Kentucky Government