🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Paducah, KY (Multiple Shifts)

Paducah’s hospitals are hiring across different units and shifts, with solid options if you’re building a healthcare career or ready for a change.

Below are several current healthcare openings in Paducah, KY you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare (ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah)

Vibra Healthcare (ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah) Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Med Surg RN role in a Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) setting, caring for high-acuity patients with complex conditions. Good fit if you have 1+ year acute care/ICU/LTAC experience, a KY or compact RN license, and want to work closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare (ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah)

Vibra Healthcare (ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah) Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night shift ICU/LTAC RN role with critically ill and medically complex patients. Ideal if you like higher-acuity care, have a KY or compact RN license, BLS (and can get ACLS within 90 days), and want to grow your critical care skills.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts, ~36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Night shift Nursing Assistant role on unit 4C, helping with daily living needs, vital signs, and basic patient care under RN supervision. Offers tuition assistance, paid maternity/paternity leave, PTO from hire, retirement with match, and is great if you’ve completed an Approved Aide Training Program/SRNA and want to grow in nursing.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.