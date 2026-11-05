💰 Paducah, KY Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Paducah has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from public accounting leadership to hands-on lending support. If you’re good with numbers and details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harrison Gray Search (for a local Paducah firm)

Harrison Gray Search (for a local Paducah firm) Location: Paducah, KY (in-office, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

(in-office, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM) Type: Full-time

Lead tax work for individuals, businesses, and trusts while co-managing a 12-person tax and accounting team. This role is ideal if you’re a CPA or Enrolled Agent with 6+ years of tax experience who likes close teamwork and wants a real voice in how the practice runs.

Employer: CBM CPAs & Advisors

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Run and grow the entire audit department with a clear path to partnership in 1–2 years and highly competitive, partner-level compensation. Great fit for an experienced public accounting CPA who wants to lead, build something new, and have a real say in firm direction.

Employer: Banterra Corp

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: $15.44–$17.36 per hour

Support RV and marine loan processing from application through funding, handle customer questions, and keep loan records accurate and organized. Good match if you have 3+ years of loan support/indirect lending, strong customer service skills, and want solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and tuition assistance.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.