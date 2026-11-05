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🎓 Paducah KY Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Roles
Paducah has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to college-level teaching. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Assistant Teacher
- Employer: Kiddie Kottage Daycare and Preschool
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)
- Pay: From $10.00/hour
Four-day workweek, 7:15 AM – 5:45 PM, with weekends off. You’ll support lead teachers, care for kids from infants to school-age, and help with daily routines in a warm, team-focused daycare setting. Benefits include dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discount.
Foster Parent Trainer
- Employer: Sunrise Children's Services
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Train and support foster parents using an established curriculum and manage the foster parent training and certification process. This role mixes teaching, home visits, and reporting, and is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s in social work/human services (or related) plus 2–5 years of experience.
Practical Nursing Instructor
- Employer: West Kentucky Community & Technical College
- Location: Paducah, KY (on-site)
- Type: Full-time faculty, 10-month contract
- Salary: $51,230 annually
- Application deadline: Dec 3, 2026 – 11:55 PM CST
Teach practical nursing students in the classroom, lab, and clinical settings, plus advise students and help with curriculum and committees. Requires at least an Associate Degree in Nursing, an unencumbered KY RN license, and 2+ years recent RN experience; strong benefits include health, dental, vision, 403(b) with 10% employer match, paid holidays, and institutional closing in late December.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—new education roles pop up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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