🎓 Paducah KY Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Roles

Paducah has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to college-level teaching. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Kiddie Kottage Daycare and Preschool

Kiddie Kottage Daycare and Preschool Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Four-day workweek, 7:15 AM – 5:45 PM, with weekends off. You’ll support lead teachers, care for kids from infants to school-age, and help with daily routines in a warm, team-focused daycare setting. Benefits include dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Sunrise Children's Services

Sunrise Children's Services Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Train and support foster parents using an established curriculum and manage the foster parent training and certification process. This role mixes teaching, home visits, and reporting, and is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s in social work/human services (or related) plus 2–5 years of experience.

Employer: West Kentucky Community & Technical College

Location: Paducah, KY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time faculty, 10-month contract

Salary: $51,230 annually

Application deadline: Dec 3, 2026 – 11:55 PM CST

Teach practical nursing students in the classroom, lab, and clinical settings, plus advise students and help with curriculum and committees. Requires at least an Associate Degree in Nursing, an unencumbered KY RN license, and 2+ years recent RN experience; strong benefits include health, dental, vision, 403(b) with 10% employer match, paid holidays, and institutional closing in late December.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—new education roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.