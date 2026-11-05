🏥 Paducah, KY Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Paducah’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or medical support, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Mercy Health (Marshall Nemer Pavilion)

Mercy Health (Marshall Nemer Pavilion) Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This clinic-based LPN role supports OB/GYN physicians with patient prep, basic nursing care, and procedures. Good fit if you like fast-paced outpatient work and want strong benefits, tuition help, and a mission-driven, faith-based employer.

(Also listed via Bon Secours Mercy Health and Indeed; same role, so just one listing here.)

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care in a hospital setting, giving meds, monitoring patients, and helping with admissions and discharges. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of recent hospital LPN experience and want a supportive team with room to grow.

Employer: Metro Infusion Center

Metro Infusion Center Location: Paducah, KY

Type: PRN (listed as internship/PRN)

(listed as internship/PRN) Salary: $80/hour (4-hour minimum per shift)

Great for an APRN with infusion experience who wants flexible, part-time style work. You’ll start IVs, run infusions, document in EMR, and answer patient questions in a calm clinic setting.

Employer: Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with RNs on a progressive care unit, helping with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and patient comfort. Good entry point if you’ve completed nurse aide training or have clinical experience and want hospital benefits and growth.

(Duplicate LinkedIn posting exists; role listed once here.)

Employer: Compassus (Mercy Health Home Care and Hospice by Compassus)

Compassus (Mercy Health Home Care and Hospice by Compassus) Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This field-based RN role focuses on hospice admissions—assessing eligibility, explaining services, and starting the plan of care. Comes with strong benefits, PTO that grows with tenure, mileage reimbursement, and lots of CE and tuition support.

Employer: Sensory Solutions-KY, LLC

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$33/hour

Join a pediatric outpatient clinic working alongside OTs, PTs, and SLPs with a wide range of diagnoses. Nice package: 3 weeks PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE reimbursement, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: Sensory Solutions-KY, LLC

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Outpatient pediatric OT role in a team of OTs, PTs, and SLPs, with only pediatric cases. Offers 3 weeks PTO, health and vision, 401(k) with match, CE support, and some schedule flexibility—great if you love working with kids and families.

Employer: True Test HRT

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Clinic-based CPhT role helping prepare and dispense hormone therapy meds, manage inventory, and educate patients. Good match if you have 2+ years’ tech experience and want a smaller clinic feel with PTO and advancement potential.

Employer: Mercy Health – Marshall Nemer Pavilion

Mercy Health – Marshall Nemer Pavilion Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Not listed (office-based, likely full-time)

Not listed (office-based, likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Support a pain management practice by handling referrals, insurance authorizations, scheduling, and billing questions. Great for someone with medical office experience who likes detail work and wants hospital-system benefits without bedside care.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Based in Paducah, KY (travel role)

Type: Travel RN

Travel RN Salary: Pay range varies by assignment (listed as transparent per posting)

Travel RN role focused on long-term acute care, often using ICU, Med-Surg, or Tele skills. You’ll work with one recruiter, get competitive hourly plus possible tax-free stipends, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

(Also listed on LinkedIn; same role, so included once.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.