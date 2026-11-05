📋 Several Admin & Front Office Jobs Hiring Now in Paducah, KY

Paducah has some solid front office and admin roles open right now, especially if you like working with people and keeping things organized.

Below are several options, from medical offices to a finance firm, all based in Paducah, KY.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Paducah, KY (Orthopedic Clinic, Kentucky Specialty Care)

Paducah, KY (Orthopedic Clinic, Kentucky Specialty Care) Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in an orthopedic clinic where you’re the main contact for patients—checking them in, handling referrals, updating records, and helping with insurance and payments. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can type around 40 WPM, and want to grow in healthcare, even without prior medical office experience.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Paducah, KY – Medical Office Building, 200 Clint Hills

Paducah, KY – Medical Office Building, 200 Clint Hills Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Busy medical office front desk job where you greet patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, collect payments, and support multiple providers. Great if you like a fast pace, problem-solving, and want a healthcare role with clear duties and strong benefits.

Note: Job #3 in the list is a duplicate of this same PSR role, so it’s not repeated here.

Employer: Edward Jones

Edward Jones Location: Paducah, KY

Paducah, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not fully listed, but includes base pay plus bonus opportunities

Admin role in a financial services office where you support a financial advisor, manage client accounts, schedule appointments, and help with marketing events. Comes with 6 months of training, strong benefits, and room to grow if you’re detail-oriented, tech-comfortable, and enjoy building client relationships.

Employer: Family Allergy & Asthma

Location: 2312 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed (pay based on education and experience)

Clinic front desk position where you check patients in and out, handle phones, schedule visits, collect co-pays, and manage charts and records. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours in healthcare and have strong customer service and computer skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.