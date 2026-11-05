🏭 Several Paducah Manufacturing Jobs, Many With Training & Benefits

Paducah’s manufacturing scene is steady right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few good options if you want stable hours and room to grow.

Employer: J&J Snack Foods Corp

J&J Snack Foods Corp Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a turret truck in the product freezer, help manage inventory, and assist with shipping out snacks like SUPERPRETZEL and Dippin’ Dots. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 60 lbs, so it’s a good fit if you’re physically strong and have 1–2 years of warehouse or turret truck experience plus a valid driver’s license and forklift certification.

Employer: J&J Snack Foods Corp

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.75/hour (US hourly pay range)

Quality role on the production floor checking ingredients, labels, allergens, and finished products to keep food safe and consistent. You’ll do basic lab work, documentation, and math, and need a high school diploma or equivalent plus food safety/quality experience (allergens, GMPs).

Employer: Triangle Enterprises, Inc

Location: Paducah, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: $16.74 – $23.00/hour

Hands-on production job making custom removable insulation blankets for pipes and industrial equipment. No sewing experience required—they will train you. Comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, EAP, and on-the-job training.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.