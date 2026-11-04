🏥 Multiple Paducah Healthcare Jobs, Some Paying $2.6K/Week

Paducah’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles and high-paying travel contracts on offer. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or admin support, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Travel / 13-week contract , nights, 36 hrs/week

, nights, Specialty: Med Surg RN

Med Surg RN Pay: Estimated $1,936 per week

This role is for night-shift Med Surg RNs who like adventure and strong pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and lots of extra perks.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Travel / 13-week contract , days, 40 hrs/week

, days, Specialty: CT Technologist (Allied Health)

CT Technologist (Allied Health) Pay: Estimated $2,667 per week

Day-shift CT tech contract with guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, and other travel benefits.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Travel / 13-week contract , days, 40 hrs/week

, days, Specialty: Physical Therapist (SNF)

Physical Therapist (SNF) Pay: Estimated $2,322 per week

SNF PT role with daytime hours and a solid weekly package. Agency offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and referral bonuses for travelers.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time, first shift

Role: Evaluate and treat patients, build treatment plans, and help improve function and reduce pain across musculoskeletal and neuro conditions.

Evaluate and treat patients, build treatment plans, and help improve function and reduce pain across musculoskeletal and neuro conditions. Requirements: Bachelor’s in Physical Therapy, KY PT license (or temp eligible); acute care preferred.

Comes with strong benefits like tuition assistance, PTO from hire, paid maternity/paternity leave, bereavement (including pets), EAP, and retirement with match.

Employer: Arcare

Location: Paducah, KY

Type: Full-time , 0–25% travel

, Education: High school diploma

High school diploma Experience: 2+ years office work and Microsoft Office

Support utilization review work: maintain records, upload wellness documents, prepare reports, and help with quality projects. Offers predictable schedule, no routine nights/weekends for most roles, company-paid medical/dental/vision, free care at Arcare clinics for covered staff, generous PTO, holidays, 401(k) with up to 200% match, and possible loan repayment options depending on role/location.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.