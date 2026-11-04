undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paducah
🏥 Multiple Paducah Healthcare Jobs, Some Paying $2.6K/Week
2 days ago
Paducah’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles and high-paying travel contracts on offer. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or admin support, there’s something here worth a look.
Travel Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse – $1,936/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract, nights, 36 hrs/week
- Specialty: Med Surg RN
- Pay: Estimated $1,936 per week
This role is for night-shift Med Surg RNs who like adventure and strong pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and lots of extra perks.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,667/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract, days, 40 hrs/week
- Specialty: CT Technologist (Allied Health)
- Pay: Estimated $2,667 per week
Day-shift CT tech contract with guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, and other travel benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing Facility – $2,322/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract, days, 40 hrs/week
- Specialty: Physical Therapist (SNF)
- Pay: Estimated $2,322 per week
SNF PT role with daytime hours and a solid weekly package. Agency offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and referral bonuses for travelers.
Physical Therapist – Full Time, First Shift
- Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Role: Evaluate and treat patients, build treatment plans, and help improve function and reduce pain across musculoskeletal and neuro conditions.
- Requirements: Bachelor’s in Physical Therapy, KY PT license (or temp eligible); acute care preferred.
Comes with strong benefits like tuition assistance, PTO from hire, paid maternity/paternity leave, bereavement (including pets), EAP, and retirement with match.
Utilization Review Associate – Full Time
- Employer: Arcare
- Location: Paducah, KY
- Type: Full-time, 0–25% travel
- Education: High school diploma
- Experience: 2+ years office work and Microsoft Office
Support utilization review work: maintain records, upload wellness documents, prepare reports, and help with quality projects. Offers predictable schedule, no routine nights/weekends for most roles, company-paid medical/dental/vision, free care at Arcare clinics for covered staff, generous PTO, holidays, 401(k) with up to 200% match, and possible loan repayment options depending on role/location.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.