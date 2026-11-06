🐶 Playful Poodles Ready for Adoption Near Spartanburg, NC

Looking for a smart, curly-coated companion? These adoptable poodles are waiting for someone special to bring them home.

All dogs below are with Carolina Poodle Rescue and require an application before meeting.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Rescue: Carolina Poodle Rescue

Location: In foster, Mt Pleasant, SC (listed through Spartanburg, NC area)

In foster, Mt Pleasant, SC (listed through Spartanburg, NC area) Background: Originally came into rescue in 2021 and is returning to rescue in Nov 2026

Sam is once again looking for the right match. Carolina Poodle Rescue focuses on pairing each dog with a home that truly fits, so Sam’s future family will be chosen with care.

To move forward, you’ll need to complete an adoption application with the rescue.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Weight: 16 lbs

16 lbs Height: 18" at the shoulder

18" at the shoulder Spayed/Neutered: Yes, neutered

Adoption Fee: $499

Foster Location: Dreamweaver Farm, Pacolet, SC

Dreamweaver Farm, Pacolet, SC Rescue: Carolina Poodle Rescue

Kilo is a petite, leggy mini poodle with a lovely red coat. He’s already neutered and ready for his next chapter. The rescue works hard to match each dog with the home that fits them best, so expect a thoughtful screening process.

Interested adopters should start with the online application at Carolina Poodle Rescue.

👉 Meet Kilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: 15 lbs

15 lbs Height: 15" at the shoulder

15" at the shoulder Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Adoption Fee: $425

Foster Location: Dreamweaver Farm, Pacolet, SC

Dreamweaver Farm, Pacolet, SC Rescue: Carolina Poodle Rescue

Fence: Fence needed (per rescue listing)

Dumpling is a small, dainty mini poodle with a soft, light-colored coat. She’s already spayed and looking for a home that can meet the rescue’s fenced-yard requirement.

To be considered, you’ll need to submit an application through Carolina Poodle Rescue.

👉 Meet Dumpling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these poodles sounds like your kind of companion, please visit Carolina Poodle Rescue online and fill out their adoption application: www.carolinapoodlerescue.org/application. You can also contact the rescue directly for questions at Carolina Poodle Rescue – Phone: (864) 489-3559 (check their site for the most current contact details and hours).

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.