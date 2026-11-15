Pacifica neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week, from shipping supplies to coupons for your next meal out.

Item: 7 unused FedEx Reusable Padded Pak envelopes

Size: about 12 x 14 inches each

Condition: Unused, padded, good for secure shipping or mailing documents

Location: Fairway Park, Pacifica, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you ship items often or need padded mailers for paperwork or small goods.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Green plastic basket (listed as garbage/laundry basket)

Approx. size: 16 x 7 x 9 inches

Condition: Sturdy plastic with handles, needs washing

Location: Fairway Park, Pacifica, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for laundry, storage, or organizing cleaning supplies once it’s cleaned up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted restaurant coupons (online or in-store use)

Current coupons listed:

Mountain Mike’s Pizza – exp. 11/30/26

– exp. Burger King – exp. 12/5/26

– exp. Burger King – exp. 12/20/26

– exp. Popeyes – exp. 2/24/27

How it works: Poster says to message them to check what’s available; they can send photos of the coupons for online use or you can pick them up for in‑store use

Location: Pacific Manor, Pacifica, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice way to save on a few meals if you eat at these spots.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pacifica tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.