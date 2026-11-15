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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pacifica Right Now
Pacifica neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week, from shipping supplies to coupons for your next meal out.
7 Unused 12x14 Inch FedEx Reusable Padded Pak Envelopes
Item: 7 unused FedEx Reusable Padded Pak envelopes
Size: about 12 x 14 inches each
Condition: Unused, padded, good for secure shipping or mailing documents
Location: Fairway Park, Pacifica, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you ship items often or need padded mailers for paperwork or small goods.
Green Plastic Garbage Basket
Item: Green plastic basket (listed as garbage/laundry basket)
Approx. size: 16 x 7 x 9 inches
Condition: Sturdy plastic with handles, needs washing
Location: Fairway Park, Pacifica, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for laundry, storage, or organizing cleaning supplies once it’s cleaned up.
Restaurant coupons!!
Item: Assorted restaurant coupons (online or in-store use)
Current coupons listed:
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza – exp. 11/30/26
- Burger King – exp. 12/5/26
- Burger King – exp. 12/20/26
- Popeyes – exp. 2/24/27
How it works: Poster says to message them to check what’s available; they can send photos of the coupons for online use or you can pick them up for in‑store use
Location: Pacific Manor, Pacifica, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice way to save on a few meals if you eat at these spots.
Free items in Pacifica tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.