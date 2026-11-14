The nationwide ground stop announced on Nov. 13 continued to disrupt air travel in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, Nov. 14, with delays and cancellations at Portland International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the order around 5:15 p.m. Pacific time Friday, Nov. 13, after more than four hours of restrictions on departures, according to Reuters.

Airlines resumed departures that evening and spent Saturday rebooking passengers and getting planes and crews back into position.

Both airports asked travelers to check directly with their airlines for updates, including the status of any connecting flights, before heading to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13. – Photo by Nick Morales/Unsplash

How many flights were canceled at Portland International Airport?

Portland International Airport said flights were departing again after the FAA lifted the order.

The airport said schedules could still change as airlines worked through the backlog and asked travelers to check with their airlines for updates.

As of 10:18 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Nov. 14, FlightAware reported 60 cancellations and 62 delays at PDX.

How many flights were canceled at Sea-Tac?

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, FlightAware reported 120 cancellations and 124 delays as of 10:08 a.m. Saturday.

The Port of Seattle confirmed at 5:24 p.m. Friday that the FAA had lifted the order. The airport remained open during the ground stop and said some flights to destinations outside the United States had been cleared to depart while the order was in effect.

Why did the FAA issue a nationwide ground stop?

The FAA halted most departures around 1 p.m. Pacific time Friday after communications problems affected several air traffic control centers. Flights already in the air could still land.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that work to replace copper wiring with fiber overloaded older equipment, causing intermittent gaps in communications and radar. Officials were still investigating what went wrong during the work, according to The Associated Press.

Friday’s order was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a federal system that sends notices to pilots failed, Reuters reported.

When are flight schedules expected to return to normal?

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said he expected U.S. flight schedules to return to normal by the end of Sunday, Nov. 15, according to The Associated Press.

FlightAware reported more than 4,100 cancellations Saturday, according to the AP.

Travelers flying through Portland or Seattle can check their airline’s app or website before leaving for the airport and look up any connecting flights separately.