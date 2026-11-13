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6 holiday markets and festivals in Oregon this weekend, Nov. 13–15
By Ginnie Sandoval,11 days ago
The holiday shopping season is officially underway as several Oregon holiday markets will open their doors Friday, Nov. 13.
They’re among six events taking place across the state through Sunday, Nov. 15, from the Portland area to Eastern Oregon.
Five of the six events offer free admission, making it easy to stop in and browse without buying a ticket. The other starts at $10.49 online. Saturday is the only day all six events are open, and some wrap up by midafternoon Sunday.
Here’s where to find this weekend’s holiday markets and festivals.
What holiday markets are happening in the Portland area?
Oregon Buddhist Temple Holiday Craft Fair in Portland
The Oregon Buddhist Temple holds its 11th annual craft fair Saturday in Southeast Portland. More than 30 local artisans will sell items such as ceramics, handwoven baskets, ornaments, and miso products.
The temple kitchen will serve food, and the Dharma School will hold a bake sale. The first 30 people through the door will get a discount coupon for the kitchen.
- Dates: Nov. 14
- Hours: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: 3720 S.E. 34th Ave., Portland
- Cost: Free admission. Food and gifts cost extra
Hillsboro Holiday Food & Gift Festival
The Hillsboro Holiday Food & Gift Festival is a three-day festival at the Wingspan Event & Conference Center brings together vendors selling woodcrafts, jewelry, toys, and holiday decorations.
Shoppers will also find booths selling chocolates, sauces, and baked goods, along with tastings from wineries and distilleries.
Santa will be there for photos Saturday and Sunday. The organizer offers $1 off admission with the code HFGF26 online or a coupon shown at the door.
- Dates: Nov. 13–15, 2026
- Hours: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Wingspan Event & Conference Center, 801 N.E. 34th Ave., Hillsboro
- Cost: Online tickets start at $10.49
What’s happening in the Willamette Valley this weekend?
Olio Nuovo Festival in Dayton
Durant at Red Ridge Farms in Dayton is celebrating the first olive oil pressing of the season with four weekends of its Olio Nuovo Festival.
Visitors can sample freshly pressed oil at the tasting bar or take a guided tour of the mill to learn how the olives are pressed.
This weekend’s schedule includes a cooking demonstration by Melissa Scully of Pasta Serafina, live music, and food from Wooden Heart and Soup Meets Soul.
The farm shop and nursery will be open for holiday shopping. The festival’s holiday vendor market and Santa photos are scheduled for Nov. 28–29.
- Dates: Nov. 14–15, 21–22, and 28–29. The holiday vendor market is Nov. 28–29.
- Hours: The farm shop is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Individual events have their own times.
- Where: Durant at Red Ridge Farms, 5510 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton
- Cost: Free admission, basic olive oil tastings, and mill tours. The guided wine and olive oil tasting is $75, and the seven-course dinner is $175 on select dates.
Where can shoppers find a holiday bazaar in Central Oregon?
Winter Traditions Holiday Bazaar in La Pine
La Pine’s Holiday Bazaar offers more than 40 vendors will set up inside and outside the La Pine Activity Center this weekend.
Visitors can bid on decorated trees in the Festival of Trees, buy raffle tickets, and stop for crepes or food from visiting trucks. The bazaar supports the La Pine Senior Activity Center.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are scheduled to appear for photos. The event also has a mailbox for letters to Santa.
- Dates: Nov. 14–15, 2026
- Hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday
- Where: La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine
- Cost: Free admission
Where is the Southern Oregon Holiday Market this weekend?
Southern Oregon Holiday Market in Central Point
The Jackson County Expo opens its three-day holiday market Friday with more than 200 booths across four buildings. Vendors come from Oregon and Northern California, with items ranging from handmade gifts to sweets.
Shoppers looking for handmade goods can start at the Seven Feathers Event Center, which the Expo reserves for artisans. The Mace Center, Padgham Pavilion, and Olsrud Arena have a mix of vendors, and mobile boutiques will set up outdoors.
- Dates: Nov. 13–15, 2026
- Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Jackson County Expo, 21 Peninger Road, Central Point
- Cost: Free admission
When is Ontario’s holiday bazaar in Eastern Oregon?
Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar in Ontario
Four Rivers Cultural Center hosts its eighth annual Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday. Local vendors will sell handcrafted gifts in the center’s foyer and lobby.
Santa is scheduled to visit from 4–6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday. Both the bazaar and Santa’s visits run on Mountain Time.
- Dates: Nov. 13–14, 2026
- Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Mountain Time
- Where: Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario
- Cost: Free admission
See more Oregon holiday markets, parades, and light displays in the full 2026 roundup.