The holiday shopping season is officially underway as several Oregon holiday markets will open their doors Friday, Nov. 13.

They’re among six events taking place across the state through Sunday, Nov. 15, from the Portland area to Eastern Oregon.

Five of the six events offer free admission, making it easy to stop in and browse without buying a ticket. The other starts at $10.49 online. Saturday is the only day all six events are open, and some wrap up by midafternoon Sunday.

Here’s where to find this weekend’s holiday markets and festivals.

Durant at Red Ridge Farms in Dayton is celebrating the first olive oil pressing of the season this weekend with its Olio Nuovo Festival – Courtesy of Olio Nuovo Festival

What holiday markets are happening in the Portland area?

Oregon Buddhist Temple Holiday Craft Fair in Portland

The Oregon Buddhist Temple holds its 11th annual craft fair Saturday in Southeast Portland. More than 30 local artisans will sell items such as ceramics, handwoven baskets, ornaments, and miso products.

The temple kitchen will serve food, and the Dharma School will hold a bake sale. The first 30 people through the door will get a discount coupon for the kitchen.

Dates: Nov. 14

Hours: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: 3720 S.E. 34th Ave., Portland

Cost: Free admission. Food and gifts cost extra

Hillsboro Holiday Food & Gift Festival

The Hillsboro Holiday Food & Gift Festival is a three-day festival at the Wingspan Event & Conference Center brings together vendors selling woodcrafts, jewelry, toys, and holiday decorations.

Shoppers will also find booths selling chocolates, sauces, and baked goods, along with tastings from wineries and distilleries.

Santa will be there for photos Saturday and Sunday. The organizer offers $1 off admission with the code HFGF26 online or a coupon shown at the door.

Dates: Nov. 13–15, 2026

Hours: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wingspan Event & Conference Center, 801 N.E. 34th Ave., Hillsboro

Cost: Online tickets start at $10.49

What’s happening in the Willamette Valley this weekend?

Olio Nuovo Festival in Dayton

Durant at Red Ridge Farms in Dayton is celebrating the first olive oil pressing of the season with four weekends of its Olio Nuovo Festival.

Visitors can sample freshly pressed oil at the tasting bar or take a guided tour of the mill to learn how the olives are pressed.

This weekend’s schedule includes a cooking demonstration by Melissa Scully of Pasta Serafina, live music, and food from Wooden Heart and Soup Meets Soul.

The farm shop and nursery will be open for holiday shopping. The festival’s holiday vendor market and Santa photos are scheduled for Nov. 28–29.

Dates: Nov. 14–15, 21–22, and 28–29. The holiday vendor market is Nov. 28–29.

Hours: The farm shop is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Individual events have their own times.

Where: Durant at Red Ridge Farms, 5510 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

Cost: Free admission, basic olive oil tastings, and mill tours. The guided wine and olive oil tasting is $75, and the seven-course dinner is $175 on select dates.

Where can shoppers find a holiday bazaar in Central Oregon?

Winter Traditions Holiday Bazaar in La Pine

La Pine’s Holiday Bazaar offers more than 40 vendors will set up inside and outside the La Pine Activity Center this weekend.

Visitors can bid on decorated trees in the Festival of Trees, buy raffle tickets, and stop for crepes or food from visiting trucks. The bazaar supports the La Pine Senior Activity Center.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are scheduled to appear for photos. The event also has a mailbox for letters to Santa.

Dates: Nov. 14–15, 2026

Hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday

Where: La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

Cost: Free admission

Where is the Southern Oregon Holiday Market this weekend?

Southern Oregon Holiday Market in Central Point

The Jackson County Expo opens its three-day holiday market Friday with more than 200 booths across four buildings. Vendors come from Oregon and Northern California, with items ranging from handmade gifts to sweets.

Shoppers looking for handmade goods can start at the Seven Feathers Event Center, which the Expo reserves for artisans. The Mace Center, Padgham Pavilion, and Olsrud Arena have a mix of vendors, and mobile boutiques will set up outdoors.

Dates: Nov. 13–15, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jackson County Expo, 21 Peninger Road, Central Point

Cost: Free admission

When is Ontario’s holiday bazaar in Eastern Oregon?

Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar in Ontario

Four Rivers Cultural Center hosts its eighth annual Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday. Local vendors will sell handcrafted gifts in the center’s foyer and lobby.

Santa is scheduled to visit from 4–6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday. Both the bazaar and Santa’s visits run on Mountain Time.

Dates: Nov. 13–14, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Mountain Time

Where: Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario

Cost: Free admission

See more Oregon holiday markets, parades, and light displays in the full 2026 roundup.