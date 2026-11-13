The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13.

The ground stop will temporarily halt departures from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Portland International Airport, and other airports across the country after a communications problem affected air traffic control centers.

The order came shortly before 1 p.m. Pacific time. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating the problem, which affected centers that direct flights between airports.

It was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when an FAA computer system failed, according to Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13. – Photo by YSUnsplash

What does the FAA ground stop mean for Oregon and Washington?

Flights waiting to take off from airports in Oregon and Washington must stay on the ground.

The order also affected flights scheduled to leave other U.S. airports for the Pacific Northwest, so someone waiting for a Friday arrival in Portland or Seattle could see a delay if the flight was still on the ground at its origin.

Flights already in the air could still land, and the FAA said it would handle inbound international flights case by case, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Travelers with connections could see delays after the order is lifted as airlines work through backed-up departures and wait for aircraft to arrive for their next flights.

When will flights resume?

The initial FAA advisory listed 8 p.m. Pacific time Friday as the scheduled end of the ground stop, according to People.

The FAA could revise that timing, and individual flights could still be delayed once departures resume.

Where can travelers check their flight status?

Travelers flying Friday can check their airline’s app or website before leaving for the airport.

Those with a connection should check both flights, and anyone picking someone up can look up the incoming flight by number.