Three Oregon restaurants made Yelp’s first list of the Top 100 Pasta Places in the U.S..

Yelp asked its community of reviewers for their picks after searches for “pasta shops” rose 52% from September 2025 through August 2026 compared with the previous 12 months.

Placido’s Pasta Shop in Eugene ranked No. 24, the highest of the three, while two Portland restaurants also made the list.

Placido’s Pasta Shop in Eugene was ranked No. 24 on Yelp’s list – Placido’s Pasta Shop

Which Oregon restaurants made Yelp’s top 100 pasta list?

Placido’s Pasta Shop

Placido’s Pasta Shop in Eugene was ranked No. 24 on Yelp’s list, with reviewers praising the restaurant for its delicious food and “prompt and very friendly” waitstaff.

Chef Joseph Placido opened the Eugene pasta shop in 2015. The restaurant makes its pasta by hand and serves dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs, shrimp scampi, and Alfredo with house-smoked salmon.

Seating is very limited so reservations are recommended.

Placido’s is at 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd., Suite 110, in Eugene. It’s open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Campana in Northeast Portland appeared at No. 68 on Yelp’s list – Campana

Campana

Campana in Northeast Portland appeared at No. 68 on Yelp’s list.

Campana serves house-made pasta in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Its dinner menu includes cavatelli with pork ragù and whipped ricotta, linguine with white clam sauce, and tortelli filled with squash, amaretti, and mostarda.

Campana also took first place in The Oregonian’s 2026 readers’ poll for the best pasta in the Portland area.

Guests especially enjoyed desserts like the tiramisu and cannoli.

The restaurant is located at 901 N.E. Oneonta St. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Justa Pasta in Northwest Portland was named at No. 70 on Yelp’s list – Justa Pasta

Justa Pasta

Justa Pasta in Northwest Portland was named at No. 70 on Yelp’s list.

Justa Pasta got its start in Hood River in 1991, when two windsurfers turned their love of making pasta into a business. They moved it to Portland in 1995.

Diners can pick a pasta and sauce, such as spinach shells with pesto or whole-wheat fusilli with marinara. The Northwest Portland restaurant also makes three-cheese ravioli and chicken sausage ravioli.

Guests praised the restaurants accommodating staff, easy to choose pasta options, and relaxing atmosphere.

Justa Pasta is at 1336 N.W. 19th Ave., at Pettygrove Street. The restaurant can be reached at 503-243-2249 for current hours.