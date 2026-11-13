Another atmospheric river is currently hitting the Pacific Northwest and will likely last through the weekend.

The storm is predicted to bring strong winds that could knock out power in parts of Oregon and Washington on Friday, Nov. 13, with the strongest gusts expected along the southern Oregon Coast.

The National Weather Service said widespread outages are expected in the coastal warning area, where gusts could reach 65 mph through Friday morning. Wind advisories are also in effect for parts of central and northeast Oregon.

In southeastern Washington, forecasters said falling branches could cause a few outages near the Blue Mountains.

Another round of rain and wind is expected late Saturday, Nov. 14 with parts of the Washington coast likely to see gusts over 50 mph.

An atmospheric river predicted to bring strong winds Nov. 13 that could knock out power in parts of Oregon and Washington – Photo by ELG21/Pixabay

What can Oregon expect Nov. 13-14?

Where could the power go out in Oregon?

Southern Oregon Coast: A high wind warning will run through 10 a.m. Nov. 13 for the south-central Oregon coast and Curry County coast, including stretches of U.S. Highway 101. Gusts could reach 65 mph near the shoreline and on exposed headlands. Forecasters expect winds strong enough to bring down trees and power lines.

Jackson, Klamath, and Lake counties: Wind advisories mention possible outages and gusts up to 55 mph. The Jackson County advisory runs through 10 a.m. Nov. 13, with the strongest winds expected from Phoenix through Talent and Ashland. The advisory for Klamath and Lake counties runs through 4 p.m. Nov. 13, with some of the strongest winds near Summer Lake along Oregon Highway 31.

Central and north-central Oregon: Gusts could reach 50 mph through 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in an advisory area that includes Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Maupin, Moro, and Dufur.

Northeastern Oregon:Wind advisories run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 for the Blue Mountain foothills, Grande Ronde Valley, and Wallowa County. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the advisory areas, which include Pendleton, Condon, Fossil, Heppner, La Grande, and Joseph.

Forecasters say falling branches could cause a few outages in the inland advisory areas. Residents can check the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative outage center or the Pacific Power outage map for updates in their service area.

When will rain and wind pick up again in Oregon?

Showers are expected to linger in northwestern Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14 before another front brings rain and gusty coastal winds Saturday night. The National Weather Service in Portland puts the chance of high winds late Saturday at 30% to 40% along the stretch of coast it covers.

Showers are expected to continue Sunday, Nov. 15 and snow levels in the northern Oregon Cascades could drop to around 4,000 feet by Monday morning. East of the Cascades, rain is likely Sunday in Pendleton.

Breaking waves could reach 35 feet on the southern Oregon Coast, where a high surf warning runs from 10 a.m. Nov. 13 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14.

A separate high surf warning covers the north and central Oregon Coast from Nov. 13 through noon Nov. 15.

What can Washington expect Friday through Sunday?

Where could the power go out in Washington?

A wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 for the Blue Mountain foothills in southeastern Washington, including Walla Walla, Waitsburg, and Dayton.

Gusts could reach 50 mph, and the National Weather Service says falling branches could cause a few outages.

Puget Sound Energy customers can check the utility’s outage map for reported outages and restoration updates in western Washington.

When will rain and wind pick up again in Washington?

A stronger front is expected to reach western Washington late Saturday, Nov. 14. Forecasters put the chance of gusts above 50 mph at 60% to 80% along parts of the coast Saturday afternoon and evening.

Much of the rest of western Washington could see gusts of 30 to 40 mph Saturday night before winds ease Sunday.

Parts of the Washington coast could see 1½ to 2 inches of rain, with more than 3 inches possible on the south-facing slopes of the Olympic Mountains.

High surf advisories cover stretches of the coast into Saturday. Snow levels in western Washington could drop to around 4,000 feet Sunday night into Monday. Farther east, rain is likely Sunday in Spokane.