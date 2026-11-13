Pacific’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, especially with telecom build‑outs. If you like working outdoors, staying active, and don’t mind heights or travel, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ADB Companies, LLC

ADB Companies, LLC Location: Pacific, MO (Nationwide travel)

(Nationwide travel) Salary: Starting at $26/hour (may vary with experience)

(may vary with experience) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

You’ll climb and work on wireless towers, install and test antennas, fiber, and RF equipment, and help train Level I & II techs. This is a good fit if you have tower or wireless experience, are ALL IN on safety, and are comfortable working at heights and traveling across the country.

Employer: ADB Companies

ADB Companies Location: Pacific, MO (Nationwide travel)

(Nationwide travel) Salary: Starting at $24/hour (may vary with experience)

(may vary with experience) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Join ADB’s aerial wireline team installing fiber optic cable on utility poles, reading prints, and running equipment on outdoor job sites. Great if you’ve got lineman or telecom experience, like hands-on work in all weather, and want steady work with room to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.