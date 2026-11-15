Pacific Grove neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or something for your pet, these local freebies might be a good fit.

Item: Camping sleep mat set – 2 tri-fold mats

Condition: Clean, from a non-smoking household

Location: David Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA

Category: Furniture / Camping

These two tri-fold mats are great as camping sleep pads or kid mattresses for sleepovers. Easy to fold and store when not in use.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pull out couch with full-size bed

Condition: Bed used only a couple times; a couple small stains on the cover (may come out with treatment)

Location: Pacific Grove, CA (pick up in PG)

Category: Furniture

This free pull out couch has a fully removable, washable cover and a full-sized pull out bed inside. Good option for a guest room or extra sleeping space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Sturdy carpeted cat tree with cozy bed

Condition: Not specified, but described as sturdy

Location: Pacific Grove, CA (poster asks you to DM for exact address)

Category: Pet supplies

This cat tree has a carpeted structure and a comfortable bed on it, perfect for climbing, scratching, and napping.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pacific Grove tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.