The Pacific Grove Police Department is warning people to be careful along the coast. Changing ocean conditions can create sudden dangers for people at the beach, on cliffs, and on nearby roads and parking areas. People are asked to stay off wet rocks, jetties, and cliff edges, and to never turn their back on the ocean because sneaker waves can arrive without warning.

Neighbors should keep a safe distance from the water’s edge and watch for coastal flooding. They should avoid flooded roads and parking lots, check weather and ocean reports before going out, and follow all posted warnings, advisories, and closures. The message is shared in both English and Spanish to help more people stay informed, stay aware, and stay safe along the coast.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pacific Grove