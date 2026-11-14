Ocean View Blvd in Pacific Grove, CA is closed because high tides left driftwood, rocks, and sand on the road. This has made the roadway unsafe. The closure is between Esplanade and Lighthouse Extension.

People are asked to avoid this part of Ocean View Blvd and use other routes. There is also a safety warning to stay off the rocks along the coast, especially at Lovers Point, because large waves and ocean conditions can be dangerous and hard to predict.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pacific Grove