Public safety groups warn of very high surf along the Monterey Peninsula starting Friday evening through Sunday morning, with a likely extension through Tuesday. Waves of 25 to 35 ft with sets up to 40 to 50 ft are expected. People are asked to stay away from coastal cliffs, rocky shorelines, and oceanfront trails, and to keep children and pets far from the water.

Several areas will be closed from Friday evening to Sunday morning. These include San Carlos Beach and McAbee Beach in the City of Monterey, coastal turnouts in the City of Pacific Grove, beaches and coastal turnouts in Pebble Beach, Carmel River State Beach, Garrapata Beach, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, and Asilomar State Beach. 17 Mile Drive will be closed to visitors, with some parts closed to residents, and Highway 1 near Monastery Beach may close if waves make the road unsafe. People should never turn their back on the ocean, follow all signs and orders, and call 911 instead of entering the water to attempt a rescue.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pacific Grove