The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood advisories and a high surf warning for the Pacific Grove coastline. Large waves, high tides, and coastal flooding may create dangerous conditions along the shore.

People are told to stay away from beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and seawalls and to keep a safe distance from the shoreline. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas, and never drive around barricades or into standing water. Watch for road closures and possible coastal erosion, and check www.weather.gov/mtr for the latest alerts.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pacific Grove